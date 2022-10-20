São Paulo is scheduled with three defenders to catch Coritiba; Look

São Paulo is set for today’s game (20), against Coritiba, in Morumbi. Rogério Ceni set up the defense with João Moreira on the right-back. The trend points to a trio of defenders with Rafinha, Léo and Luizão. The duel is delayed from the 29th round of the Brasileirão.

Not counting a number of players, among injured and suspended, Tricolor needed to reform the rearguard sector with an eye on the points that put it closer to the classification line for the next Libertadores.

The team that starts the match has: Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Luizão and Léo; Moreira, Nestor, Pablo Maia, Patrick and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.

If they win, São Paulo will be just one point behind the eighth place, América-MG. The post is the last to guarantee a spot in the most important club competition on the continent next season, considering that Flamengo’s title in the Copa do Brasil opened a gap, and the Libertadores decision between Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense should open another.

Tricolor enters the field occupying the 12th position, with 41 points.

Coritiba is fighting to get away from the relegation zone. The team from Paraná enters the field with 34 points, in 15th place.

Coach Guto Ferreira selects the following team: Gabriel Vasconcelos; Nathanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Jesús Trindade, Bruno Gomes and Boschilia; Fabricio Daniel, Warley and Adrián Martínez.