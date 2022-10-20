São Paulo Post Office Auction: How to Participate

The São Paulo Post Office will hold an auction next Monday (24th) for 41,000 items that could not be delivered to recipients with deadlines for complaints exhausted.

The values ​​start in lots of BRL 1,603.90 and reach a maximum of BRL 33,799.50, with ten separations in total. Included in the list are electronic products, such as cell phones and notebooks, jewelry, vehicle accessories, clothing, utensils, among others.

How to participate? Just register on the Licitações-e platform of Banco do Brasil. After that, a trade request must be made via chat. If the proposals do not reach a value equal to or greater than the minimum sale, the item will be classified as “revoked”.

If there is a tie in the values ​​offered, a final dispute will be made between the two competitors.

It is also possible to visit the lots in person at the Correios headquarters, located at Rua Mergenthaler, 592, 3rd Floor, Bloco III.

The opening hours will be valid between October 19 and 20, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.

It is necessary to schedule the trip in advance by calling (11) 4313-9452/4313-8085.

Items offered in the auction are classified as “junk”, which are items that were not claimed by recipients or shippers before the claim deadline has expired.

The rule is provided for by the Consumer Protection Code.