São Paulo vs Coritiba: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

São Paulo will touch the G-8 if they win. Putting themselves in this group is the main objective of the team at the end of the season because of the possibility of winning a spot in the Libertadores. Currently in 12th position, it can reach 44 points and be one of América-MG, in eighth place.

Coritiba treats the game as an opportunity to recover from the defeat in the classic Atletiba and increase the distance to the relegation zone. Today, she is at three points. However, the negative record away from home is a weight: in 15 games, Alviverde lost 13 and drew two.

Streaming: O Premiere broadcasts the match with narration by Milton Leite and commentary by Alexandre Lozetti and Richarlyson.

Real time: O ge tracks all the moves in the game – click here to follow.

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

Ceni has problems setting up the defense. He has four certain absences: Arboleda, Miranda, Ferraresi and Beraldo. Diego Costa, who is recovering from tendinitis, has a chance of being related.

Likely Escalation: Felipe Alves, Rafinha, Luizão (Diego Costa), Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick and Igor Gomes; Luciano and Calleri.

Who is out: Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Alisson (thigh pain), Caio (right knee surgery), Igor Vinicius (pubalgia), Gabriel (right knee medial collateral ligament injury), Miranda (knee medial collateral ligament injury) left) and Nikão (avulsion of the left adductor muscle), in addition to Ferraresi and Beraldo, suspended.

hanging: Alisson, André Anderson, Calleri, Igor Vinicius, Galoppo, Luciano, Nikão, Pablo Maia and Rodrigo Nestor, in addition to coach Rogério Ceni.

Coritiba – Coach: Guto Ferreira

Coach Guto Ferreira will need to change the attack. With Alef Manga suspended, Warley is available and enters the vacancy. Already the defensive midfielder Bernardo, holder in the classic, was highly praised by the coach and can be kept. However, Adrían Martínez runs out of contention.

Likely Escalation: Gabriel Vasconcelos; Nathanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade, Bernardo (Adrían Martínez) and Boschilia; Fabricio Daniel and Warley.

Who is out: Mango (suspended); Andrey, Nathan Mendes, Willian Farias and Robinho (medical department).

hanging: Guillermo, Luciano Castán, Matheus Alexandre, Natanael, Robinho, Boschilia, Fabricio Daniel.

