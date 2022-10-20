‘Scorched Earth’ Tactics Won’t Help Russia, Says Scholz

German Chancellor said in speech to parliament that escalating Russian attacks on Kiev will not go unanswered

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized what he called “scorched earth tactics” used by Russia in Ukraine and claimed that the country uses hunger and energy as “weapons”, but failed to prevent the union of the countries of the West. The information is from Reuters.

“We will not leave Moscow’s latest escalation unanswered… Scorched earth tactics will not help Russia win the war. They will only strengthen the unity and determination of Ukraine and its partners.”said Scholz in a speech to the German parliament on Thursday (20.Oct.20220).

During his speech, the chancellor stated that the country is losing its energy dependence on Russia and said that he is working to reduce the price of energy in the country. Scholz criticized the move adopted by the EU (European Union) to impose a price ceiling on gas, saying that the strategy “backfired”.

According to him, the difference in the price imposed by the bloc could lead companies to leave Europe, which would harm the gas supply.

“The EU must coordinate closely with other gas consumers such as Japan and Korea so as not to compete with each other”said. “At the same time, we are also talking to producers about an appropriate price. I am convinced: countries like the USA, Canada or Norway, which are with us on the side of Ukraine, have an interest in ensuring that energy from Europe does not become inaccessible.”.

This Thursday, leaders of the 27 countries that make up the EU meet to discuss gas price policy and try to reduce the price of energy. According to the Reutersleaders are expected to agree on alternative price references for natural gas and the possibility of joint purchase of the resource.