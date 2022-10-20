SeaWorld Orlando will have the world’s first roller coaster to surf in the air

The SeaWorld Orlando park announced this Wednesday (19) its newest coaster, the “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”, which as the name suggests is inspired by the surf universe and should start operating in the second quarter of 2023.

The proposal of the toy inspired by the extreme sport will be to allow the visitors to “surf” in the heights. For this, the base of the cart will be a kind of board where you can stand during the loops and feel the movements as if you were facing the waves of the sea.

In an announcement to the press, park president Kylie Miller also stressed that SeaWorld “will be the only place in the world to have a roller coaster like this” and said he is looking forward to welcoming the first visitors to experience the attraction.

Pipeline will have high-speed departure, to offer an immersive experience from the first second. Safety locks must keep people upright so they can surf. The course will include slides through giant waves while the “seats” will move from top to bottom, to offer realistic sensations.

The entire route will have 880 meters with curves, five peaks of the so-called “airtime” — in which there is a sensation of weightlessness or gravity — and an inversion that mimics a wave lasting 1 minute and 50 seconds. Its maximum speed will be 96 km/h and it will reach a height of up to 33 meters.

To face the adventure on the seventh roller coaster in the history of SeaWorld Orlando, visitors must have a minimum height of 1.37 meters. The toy has been designed by Bolliger & Mabillard Consulting Engineers Inc., a Swiss-based company.