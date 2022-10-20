See a step-by-step guide to find viruses on your cell phone

Do you feel that your smartphone is performing strangely? There may be a virus on your phone and you need to quickly get rid of the threat. Here’s how you can quickly identify this.

Step by step to find out if you have a virus on your cell phone

If you are suspicious that there may be some viruses on your phone, follow the steps below to quickly identify the presence of malware:

Step 1 – First, go to Android’s Google Play Store.

Step 2 – Now, tap on your profile picture icon which is located in the top right corner.

Step 3 – The next step is to click on the section that says “Manage Device and Applications”.

Step 4 – In the “Overview” tab, you will see two possible options: “No harmful apps found” or “Harmful apps found”, press it.

Step 5 – Finally, click on “Scan” for Play Protect to find apps that pose a threat to your smartphone.

As you can see, the tutorial presented above was designed exclusively for people who have a cell phone. android. However, there are similar processes for iPhone owners.

What is a cell phone virus?

A virus, or malware, is malicious software that aims to steal information or damage your device. There are some types of viruses on the cell phone that are called spyware.

The name itself refers to the term “spy”, since that’s exactly the function. The program spies on the victim to capture their data that is placed or stored on the device.

Once the program runs, it asks for access to various resources within the device. The user needs to allow the app to access the location, camera, microphone, storage, contacts and call log. Thus, all this information can be stolen. However, it is not always necessary to give permissions.

Therefore, it is important to quickly identify the presence of a supposed virus on the cell phone.