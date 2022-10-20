See Gigantic 900W GeForce RTX 40 Cooler That Wasn’t Released

Images leaked on Chinese forum show cooler that will likely never hit the market

The launch of the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 graphics card line brought some peculiarities, such as the cancellation of an already released GPU. Now, images leaked on the Chinese Chiphell forum show a Gigantic 900W GeForce RTX 40 Cooler That Wasn’t Released. According to the rumor, the cooler was considered but its design was abandoned.

GeForce RTX 4090 runs A Plague Tale: Requiem in 8K at 80+ FPS

the leaker @9550pro shared the image via Twitter and the post looks real. TDP of 900W would represent maximum consumption, with lower base TDP, in another unspecified value.

After launching the line RTX 40 with Ada Lovelace architecture, other manufacturers are also already releasing their customized versions of the GPU. The interesting thing is to imagine what would happen if this GeForce RTX 40 cooler hit the market. The RTX 4090 are already gigantic, but the cooler appears to have a different configuration.

From the picture, the cooler’s heatsink would have straight fins and parallel to the PCB (Printed Circuit Board). It looks like the cooling assembly is mounted vertically on top of the PCB and GPU, rather than horizontally. There is no way to know precisely what the cooler configuration is just from this leaked photo, but it would certainly take some work to install this cooler inside a case.

GeForce RTX 40 GPUs bring news with Ada Lovelace architecture

The new Ada Lovelace architecture promises twice the performance per watt consumed, with jumps that can reach 4x with the new DLSS. One of the most relevant changes is the increase in L2 cache, with an RTX 4090 delivering 72MB of level 2 cachewhile the RTX 3090 Ti had only 6MB.

In addition, Ada Lovelace introduces Shader Execution Reordering (SER) – something like Shadder Execution Reorder in free translation. The new technology allows the video card to change the order in which it performs the graphics processing steps, grouping instructions so that they are executed more efficiently. Therefore, architectural improvements bring greater leaps in games with ray tracing.

Here at Adrenaline we have carried out a complete analysis of the powerful, giant and very expensive GeForce RTX 4090. If you want to know everything about NVIDIA’s new high-end video card, just access the content below.

REVIEW | Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 – giant in performance, size and price

Card brings impressive leaps in performance, its problem is the high cost



…..

Via: Chipell Source: Videocardz