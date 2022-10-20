see how it was final vs Corinthians

Flamengo is champion of the Copa do Brasil. After a dramatic 1-1 draw against Corinthians in regulation time, the Rio de Janeiro club won, on penalties, the opponent 6-5 at Maracanã.

Responsible for the last charge of his team, the side Rodinei did not disappoint and made the crowd present at the Rio stadium happy. In normal time, Pedro had opened the scoring, and Giuliano tied for Corinthians.

Rubro-Negro becomes four-time champion of the Copa do Brasil (1990, 2006, 2013 and now 2022), once again lifts a cup after four consecutive runners-up and can still win another one in ten days: the Libertadores final against Athletico is scheduled for next Saturday (29), in Guayaquil (EQU).

Corinthians, on the other hand, need to compose themselves in the remaining six rounds of the Brasileirão to confirm their place in the next Libertadores. The team returns to the field this Saturday (22) to play the classic against Santos in Vila Belmiro.

How were the penalties?

Fábio Santos opened the dispute with a low kick, in the corner, and Cássio defended the kick from Filipe Luís soon after. Giuliano moved the goalkeeper Santos, and David Luiz sent the corner. Renato Augusto and Léo Pereira converted by hitting the middle of the goal. Then Fagner kicked too hard and landed on the crossbar, so Everton Ribeiro tied the dispute at 3 to 3. Yuri Alberto and Gabigol did, and the decision went to the alternates. Maycon and Cebolinha got it right. In the decisive charges, Mateus Vital sent long, and Rodinei scored the title goal.

Flamengo’s performance: Retreat almost costs dearly

With João Gomes suspended, Dorival Jr. opted for Vidal, as expected, and did not change the team structure. Flamengo dictated the pace of the first half: they scored hard on Corinthians, had the ball in the attacking field, opened the scoring early and still had other chances. After the break, he dropped his rhythm and seemed to attract the opponent more, betting on the exits in speed. Dorival did not make substitutions of “six for half a dozen”, taking Vidal and Thiago Maia for the entries of Matheuzinho and Fabrício Bruno. At one point, the visitors managed to pressure and equalize.

The best of Fla: Everton Ribeiro

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

The midfielder was one of the most active of the Flamengo team, managing to distribute the game in the offensive sector and being important in the connection between the sectors. He was even the author of the pass for Pedro to open the scoring. In the penalty shootout, he converted the penalty.

It was bad at Fla: Matheuzinho

The right-back entered the vacancy of midfielder Vidal and “divided” sector of the field with Rodinei, however, he did not get the fit that was expected by Dorival. It was from the left wing of Corinthians’ attack that the cross came out for Giuliano’s goal.

Corinthians performance: Pressure pays off bad start

VP’s intention did not appear on the field in the first half: the coach said he wanted to press the ball out to prevent Flamengo from having freedom in the middle, but what happened was the opposite. Lucas Piton didn’t work in the five-defender line. The marking was lax, and Flamengo took the lead, but Alvinegro improved after the break: they occupied the attacking field and pressed until they equalized.

The best of Corinthians: Renato tries every way

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Shirt 8 attacked practically alone throughout the first half. He had to try to solve the positioning problems of the entire team on the field and naturally he couldn’t, but he was the one who most tried kicks from outside. In the second, he was responsible for driving the ball through the middle and fell out of rhythm due to wear. Renato still converted his charge into penalties.

Flamengo has space and opens the scoring early

The beginning of the game even had a chance for Corinthians with Renato Augusto, but it was Flamengo who dominated the ball until opening the scoring with Pedro. Arrascaeta carried Gil out of the area, Everton Ribeiro gave the assist, and the striker took advantage of the lack of definition in the white-and-white defense to open the scoring. Against a non-combative midfield, the home team found freedom to play the way they like best, with spaces in the center of the field.

Corinthians locked is ‘saved’ by offside

Image: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The goal conceded disarmed the plans of coach Vítor Pereira with the line of five defenders at Corinthians. Lucas Piton, selected on the left, did poorly in the game and was a little helpless with the team at a disadvantage. Alvinegro even went around the area, but it was all improvised and only with crosses without direction. He still had a scare: Arrascaeta scored the net, but the goal was disallowed by Gabigol’s offside.

Róger Guedes misses incredible goal

Adson replaced Piton at half-time, and Corinthians came back more offensive. He held the ball in the attack, circled the area and managed to create chances to equalize. The best of them fell in the small area for Róger Guedes, but shirt 10 sent over after a good move by Adson. On the pitch, the assistant marked offside, but the move would probably have been reviewed by VAR if the goal had come out.

Flamengo scares on counterattacks

While Corinthians launched the attack, Flamengo tried to solve the final in counterattacks. In one of them Gabigol found Arrascaeta completely free, but the Uruguayan stopped in great defense of Cássio, face to face. In another, Cássio gave a rebound inside the area, and Everton Ribeiro scored, but Gabigol was offside.

Pressure leads Corinthians to a draw

Image: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Alvinegro completely changed its stance in the second stage and cornered Flamengo in half the field to seek a tie. Crosses began to come in, the red-black defense began to have more work to ward off the danger, and a ball from Mateus Vital was deflected with a heel by Fábio Santos and even passed Adson before Giuliano swung the net.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 1 (6) x (5) 1 CORINTHIANS

Competition: Copa do Brasil, return game from the final

Date and time: October 19, 2022, at 21:45 (Brasília time)

Place: Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro-RJ

Public: 68,097 gifts (61,566 paying)

Income: BRL 11,177,332.00

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO) and Bruno Boschilia (Fifa/PR)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (VAR-Fifa/RN)

Yellow Cards: Thiago Maia, Léo Pereira (Flamengo); Fausto Vera, Lucas Piton (Corinthians)

goals: Pedro at six minutes of the first half. Giuliano in the 36th minute of the second half.

FLAMENGO: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia (Fabrício Bruno), Vidal (Matheuzinho), Éverton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta (Victor Hugo); Pedro (Chives) and Gabigol. Coach: Dorival Jr.

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil, Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton (Adson, later Gustavo Mosquito); Du Queiroz (Giuliano), Fausto Vera (Maycon) and Renato Augusto; Róger Guedes (Mateus Vital) and Yuri Alberto. Coach: Vitor Pereira.