Selection Museum inaugurates statue of Zagallo, who says to Tite: “I’ll see you lifting the mug” | Brazilian Team

Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo was honored, this Thursday morning, with the inauguration of his wax statue at the Selection Museum, at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro. Velho Lobo is the only one to be present in four of the five World Cups won by Brazil.

The statue is inspired by the 1998 World Cup, when Zagallo commanded the national team in the third and last World Cup (he was champion in 1970 and vice in France). Alongside his son and with the presence of many CBF employees, which includes the current coach Tite, assistant César Sampaio and Juninho Paulista, coordinator, he was moved and impressed by the similarity of the statue.

The work weighs 30kg and was made in London, in the same studio that produced the statues of Marta and Pelé. It took about two years of production, with 26 artisans involved. Other curiosities: Zagallo donated his own glasses and sweatshirt from the Brazilian team for the making.

– I will never forget in my life the achievements. I didn’t think I would come here at CBF one day with this representation. It’s impressive! I never thought of being able to chat with Zagallo. I had to go very far. Turning 91 is hard. All the time I’m watching the ’58 game on television, the ’62 game… and I’m drooling – said Zagallo, who completed with a message to Tite.

“I’ll see you lifting your mug,” Old Wolf told the Seleção’s coach.

CBF inaugurates a wax statue of Zagallo at the Selection Museum

The event was attended by important personalities in the history of the Brazilian team, such as Carlos Alberto Parreira and Americo Fariawalking companions of the Old Wolf in the Selection.

– One of the great idols of Brazilian and world football. (Zagallo) He IS my teacher, friend and guru. I have an idea of ​​the dimension of this man, of what he represents. He and Pelé are icons in the history of our football. Nobody deserves it as much as he does,” Parreira said.

“Example, inspiration, humanism. You don’t know how much you represent for Brazilian football. Thank you very much”, completed Tite.

Tite and Parreira at the inauguration of a wax statue of Zagallo, at the Selection Museum, at CBF

Zagallo was a two-time world champion with Brazil in the 1958 (Sweden) and 1962 (Chile) World Cups. In 1970, in Mexico, he was the coach of the national team in the conquest of the third world championship, becoming the first to win the World Cup as a player and coach (a feat until today repeated only by the German Franz Beckenbauer and the French Didier Deschamps).

As technical coordinator, Zagallo also participated in the campaign for the fourth world championship, in 1994 (United States). He was also Brazil’s coach in two other World Cups (fourth in Germany-1974 and runner-up in France-1998). In 2006, at the World Cup in Germany, he was again alongside his friend Carlos Alberto Parreira as coordinator of the selection.