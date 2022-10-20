Severe turbulence leaves 12 injured on Madrid-Buenos Aires flight

Twelve passengers were injured, of which three remained under observation, after “strong turbulence” during a flight from Madrid to Buenos Aires, the airline Aerolíneas Argentinas reported on Wednesday (19).

The event took place “over the Atlantic Ocean, entering the American continent”, pointed out a company statement that specified that the affected flight was the AR1133, on which 271 passengers and 13 crew were traveling. The aircraft landed at Ezeiza International Airport at 4:30 am local time.

The strong turbulence “caused an unusual movement in the cabin, with the fall of some hand luggage and passengers”, a company source told the official Télam news agency.

According to the airline, nine passengers had minor injuries and were treated and “released” by health personnel at the same airport. However, another three were transferred to the area hospital and kept under observation.

“The passengers who were most compromised and who had to be transferred were not wearing seat belts at the time of the turmoil,” the company said, stating that seat belt indicators were lit and the corresponding announcement was made.



