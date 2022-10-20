SPFC Board of Directors hits the hammer and decides on Rafinha’s future in the team for 2023

With no great ambitions for the season, São Paulo occupies the twelfth place with 41 points, 10 away from the relegation zone and the G-6 of the competition. The team’s goal was to win a spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores, but Tricolor do Morumbi is closer to a spot in the South American. São Paulo is coming off a goalless draw against palm trees last Sunday (16), played at the Allianz Parque Stadium.

the performance of Tricolor was highly praised, as the team managed to perform well, even playing with one less player since the end of the first half and losing another player at the end of the second half. That is, the SPFC ended the match with 9 on the field. Already looking forward to the next season, the board monitor the market looking for a job, in addition to extend the bond of player contracts that are close to being finalized.

What is the case of the right-back Rafinhawhich has goals established in the contract for a Automatic renovation, but hardly the athlete will be able to fulfill them. However, this will not be an obstacle for the São Paulo summit, which has claim to renew for one more season. According to information on the portal GEthe contractual clause aimed for the player to participate in 60% of the team’s matches, playing at least 45 minutes of each match.

But for the side managed to meet the target established in the contract, it would be necessary that Rafinha played in six of the last seven games this year. For that, he would need to be the absolute holder of the position, but he shares the role with Igor Vinicius. Still, the board is optimistic about the deal with the 37-year-old player.