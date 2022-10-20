Sport x Vasco: Video assistant ‘saves’ VAR performance in penalty

The CBF released the refereeing dialogue on the penalty scored in favor of the Vasco, in the tie with Sport, last Sunday, in Ilha do Retiro, for the Brazilian Series B. In the bid, Alex Teixeira touches the ball and is then taken down by goalkeeper Saulo. After seeing the image, video referee Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa) stated that the striker simulated the penalty.

Raniel equalized after the penalty scored with the help of VAR (Daniel Ramalho / Vasco)

– He (Alex Teixeira) already bends his leg. When he arrives, he just touches the ball and is already bending his leg. Clearly he bends his leg trying to simulate the penalty. That’s what happens to me, okay? What I’m seeing in the image. He bends his leg.

After the video referee’s statement, the assistant in the booth, Herman Brumel Vani (SP), asked Rodrigo Guarizo to review the bid.

Assistant: – Is there anything else after the contact?

VAR: – He already comes with his leg bending.

Assistant: – There is no contact between the goalkeeper and the foot? Does he get to the ball first? Take the ball first, Rodrigo. Does the attacker not touch the ball first?

VAR: – He touches the ball first. He has hand contact, but then he… The attacker touches the ball. Do you have your foot there? So there’s a penalty, okay? Hey Claus, at the moment of the dispute, the attacker touches the ball and then the goalkeeper touches his foot, ok?!. I recommend the review of possible criminal.

With the recommendation, the referee Raphael Claus goes to the monitor to review the bid and marks the penalty, which was converted by Raniel, who tied the game for Vasco, a result that kept the distance to Sport in three points. Cruz-Maltino will play again next Saturday, in São Januário, against Criciúma. The team has 56 points and occupies the 4th place in Serie B.