Stefani advances to the quarterfinals and still helps double Bia

Stefani and Sanders got the rematch against Perez and Melichar in Guadalajara Photo: GDL Open

Guadalajara (Mexico) – Luísa Stefani’s second victory alongside Australian Storm Sanders at the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara brought two good news for Brazilian tennis. In addition to qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Mexican tournament, they also helped Beatriz Haddad Maia’s duo in the dispute for a spot in the WTA Finals.

Stefani and Sanders beat Australia’s Ellen Perez and North American Nicole Melichar Martinez, 6th seed in the tournament, by 7/6 (7-3), 4/6 and 10-8 in 1h45 of the match. The victory was a rematch for the partnershipwho had lost to Melichar and Perez last week in San Diego.

“Very happy for the victory, especially for the way we played and evolved in relation to last week. We were focused, even with ups and downs. This victory has a more than special taste”, said Stefani after the match. She and Sanders will return to action this Thursday, around 9 pm (GMT), against Belgian Elise Mertens and Russian Veronika Kudermetova, 2nd seed in the tournament. The match ends the Grandstand court schedule.

The result also has a direct impact on the race to the Finals, which starts in less than two weeks in Fort Worth, Texas. Melichar and Perez are in eighth place, with a difference of 405 points to Bia and Kazakh Anna Danilina, who appear in ninth. They are in the round of 16 and face the American Desirae Krawczyk and the Dutch Demi Schuurs this Thursday, at 5 pm, on court 1. Bia and Danilina can overtake direct competitors and take the last spot if they reach the final in Guadalajara. Thus, they would make 585 points against 105 of the rivals.

The first set of the match had a break for each side. Melichar and Perez started with a 3/0 lead, but Stefani and Sanders looked for a tie. The Brazilian and the Australian escaped three set-points when they lost by 5/4 and confirmed the service before winning the partial in the tiebreak.

Despite the second set having long games and four break-points for each side, there was only one break, when Melichar landed an excellent backhand return against Luísa Stefani’s service in the penultimate game of the partial. Shortly before, the Brazilian had played very well in service returns and created opportunities against the service of rivals, who escaped three breakout opportunities.

Already during the match tiebreak, Stefani and Sanders opened 5-2, and even allowing the tie in some opportunities, they would not be further behind on the scoreboard until the end of the game and won the last two points of the match to consolidate the victory.

Stefani is regaining space in the rankings

The result is also of fundamental importance for Stefani to regain space in the ranking. After being out of the circuit for a year due to injury and knee surgery, the 25-year-old from São Paulo is only 217th in the ranking of specialists in doubles. She returned to play in September and soon won a title alongside Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski in Chennai. The spot in the quarters yields 190 points and makes Stefani return to the group of the 150 best in the world.