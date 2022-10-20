STJD decision takes Jorge Salgado by surprise and suspension time of double vascaina has repercussions on the web

Vasco

The STJD determined last Tuesday (18), the suspension of Raniel and Luiz Henrique do Vasco

Suspension time for double vascaína after STJD’s determination takes Jorge Salgado by surprise
© Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIFSuspension time for double vascaína after STJD’s determination takes Jorge Salgado by surprise
Last Sunday (16), Vasco drew 1-1 against Sport Recife, in Ilha do Retiro, in a confrontation that became the scene of much controversy. That’s because, the Gigante da Colina lost the match, managing to tie in extra time after a penalty. raniel converted the penalty and provoked the fans of the Lionwhat invaded the lawn. Because of this, the game had to be finished due to lack of security.

In view of this, the Superior Court of Sports Justice determined last Tuesday (18), the preventive suspension for a period of 30 days for Vasco’s players, Raniel and Luiz Henriquefor provocations to the opposing crowd after the equalizing goal of the Cruz Maltino. However, the athletes’ suspension was limited to two matches, which is the minimum penalty provided for in article 258-A. O judgment is scheduled for next week.

During an interview with the portal UOL Sportsthe striker of the Rio de Janeiro team justified the celebration in front of the opposing crowd. “I’m a human being, I’m subject to mistakes. But people also made mistakes, right? From the moment they attacked me when they called me a noiado, drug addict and drug dealer. Even because I celebrated a goal the way I thought I should celebrate. It was an outburst of mine. And I don’t think I did anything to cause it all. Unnecessary”, highlighted.

In view of the result achieved last Sunday (16), the Vasco remains in the qualifying zone for Serie A of the Brazilian championship with 56 points. However, the team maintains only three points of advantage for the first place outside the G-4which still does not give tranquility to the team whose main objective is to gaining access.

