STJD determines that Ceará play behind closed doors; Castelão is released

The president of the Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football, Otávio Noronha, partially granted the injunction requested by the Attorney General’s Office for acts of vandalism that occurred in the match between Ceará and Cuiabá last Sunday, 16th, and determined that Grandpa play behind closed doors for the rest of the year. Brasileirão 2022. The Ceará club will also not be entitled to charge tickets in games as a visitor.

In the same injunction, a request was made for the Castelão Arena to be interdicted, but the request was rejected. In this way, the main sports center in Ceará remains available to receive games from Ceará and Fortaleza in the Brazilian Championship, for which there are still six games to be played. In this cut of matches, Alvinegro will play two duels at Gigante da Boa Vista.

The Ceará Federation, however, will file a lawsuit to try to overturn the partial decision granted by the STJD against Ceará. The expectation of the entity is that Vovô manages to have the presence of the public and can buy tickets as a visitor in this final stretch of the Brasileirão. Due to procedural strategy, the Porangabuçu team will not officially manifest itself.

“In this case, it is gleaned from the laborious Accusatory Piece, that the Clube Mandante fans, with their exalted spirits, transformed the Castelão Stadium into the stage of a medieval battle”, says part of the order of the president of the STJD do Futebol, Otávio Noronha.

The idea of ​​the legal sector of Ceará is to present the defense only after the subpoena. The tendency is for the process to be on the list of judgments in the first instance next week, which involve complaints made on the basis of articles 205 (preventing from proceeding due to insufficient number of athletes), 211 (failing to maintain the venue of the event with the necessary infrastructure to ensure full guarantee and safety for its realization) and 213 (failure to take measures capable of preventing and suppressing disorder, invasion of the field and throwing objects on the field), in addition to articles 19 and 20 of the general competition regulations of the CBF, which speaks of suspension of the match.

“Now we have, in addition to the sports problem, a legal problem”

In an exclusive interview with the program THE PEOPLE on the Radio, Robinson de Castro, president of Ceará, categorized the acts of vandalism last Sunday as “regrettable”. In the confusion, in addition to the barbaric scenes, marked by people feeling sick, players running in search of refuge and the crying of Luiz Otávio, idol and captain of Vovô, 429 chairs in the bleachers were broken, representing a loss of about R$ 200. thousand.

“We are studying the matter. We are gathering the first probative elements of Ceará’s absence of guilt, especially regarding the entry of fans onto the pitch. It was not Ceará that gave vent to this. We had enough security to contain it. In fact it was allowed by the police themselves and some took advantage of the situation. We are studying the part of the written defense, that is, the extent to which we have our responsibility. Our team is working. We want to introduce this as soon as possible,” he explained.

