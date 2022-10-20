STJD takes an unpleasant attitude and hinders Galo’s planning for 2023

Galo’s planning for 2023 may have been hampered after bad news this Thursday (20). The club’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, was punished by the STJD Plenum in 60 days, after cursing against the referee in the game between Goiás and Atlético in the 1st round.

The manager will not be able to perform his duties during the penalty, which starts this Friday (21) and pauses at the end of the Brazilian Championship. The punishment goes back into effect at the beginning of the 2023 Brasileirão. Caetano was sentenced in article 258, §2, II of the CBJD, which says:

“To undertake any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics not typified by the other rules of this Code: disrespecting the members of the referee team, or disrespectfully complaining against their decisions.”

See the reaction of some fans on social media:

“I thought he was already punished since Sampaoli’s list ended”

“He was not exercising in 2022 at all. Sometimes he returns to exercise in 2023”

“You will complete a year of vacation with these 60 days, you got it right”

“They should be banned from exercising the profession. Would be better”

“Does that stop him from hiring Rodinei and other pals?”

Caetano criticized

Like a good part of the Atletico fans, Atlético’s representative in the Alterosa Sport, Fael Limamade a lot of criticism of the football director.

“I don’t understand why Rodrigo Caetano is not charged in Minas Gerais. There is a lot of talk about the soccer team, a lot about managers, but we don’t hear about Caetano. He’s the main man in football, who hired the wrong coach, who didn’t have the timing of the old coach (Turco Mohamed) to change, who brought Cuca in who knows what conditions, who had a bad squad planning, who went wrong in transfer window“, he stated.