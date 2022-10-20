Striker leaves Maracanã on crutches and worries Corinthians

O Corinthians may have a big problem for the final stretch of the season, as striker Adson left the Maracanã stadium, on crutches, after the Timão’s defeat to Flamengo in the final of the Copa do Brasil. He player entered the game interval and was substituted in the last minute, after feeling the posterior region of the left thigh.

Adson participated in the Corinthians equalizer in normal time, scored by Giuliano, in the 37th minute of the second half. The shirt 28 deflected the ball before it left for the shirt 11 to finish to the back of the flamengo net.

The trend is that Adson will be evaluated in the coming days to know the severity of the injury. Depending on the degree of the physical problem, the athlete may be absent for Corinthians for the rest of the season. The People’s Team has seven more matches for the Brazilian Championship and aims to enter the direct classification zone to the group stage of Libertadores next year.

The youngster, who is silver of the Corinthians house, is not an absolute starter, as he works in a sector that still doesn’t have an ‘owner’, which is the right winger. Even so, the athlete is honored by coach Vítor Pereira, and even when he doesn’t start playing he usually enters during the matches.

If the injury is confirmed, it will not be Adson’s first this season. However, the previous problem was in the pubis and it was not an injury, but pain in the region. At the time, the attacker was ‘soaked’ for 10 days.