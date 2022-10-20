Study shows what life was like for Neanderthal families 50,000 years ago

posted on 10/20/2022 06:00



(credit: Neanderthal Museum/Disclosure)

A new study published in the journal Nature outlines a “social organization” of a family of Neanderthals who lived more than 50,000 years ago in a cave in Siberia. Thanks to archaeological excavations, it is known that some of these close cousins ​​of Homo sapiens buried their dead, made tools and even adornments, far from the image of primitive brutes that accompanied them for a long time.

However, little is known about its social structure. Now, with the genetic sequencing of an entire group of individuals, the largest ever performed on these hominids, new elements have emerged. The story takes place in southern Siberia, Russia, a region particularly fruitful for the search for ancient DNA, as the cold helps conserve this fragile and precious indicator of the past. There, the genome of the Denisovan man was discovered, another extinct human race, the cave of the same name, recalls a statement from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, where the research released yesterday was carried out.

About 100km away are the Chagyrskaya and Okladnikov caves, occupied by Neanderthals around 54,000 years ago. There, several remains had already been recovered in a single layer of deposits, which indicated that the occupants had lived in approximately the same period.

Scientists found that the remains were those of 13 Neanderthals (seven men and six women, including five children or teenagers), 11 of whom were in Chagyrskaya Cave. In mitochondrial DNA, the researchers found the same genetic variant, heteroplasmy, which persists for only a few generations. The genes also revealed close kinship ties: a father and his teenage daughter, a boy and an adult woman who would have been his cousin, aunt, or grandmother. They are direct evidence that these people belonged to the same family and were contemporary.

no mix

The family in question, genetically close to the Neanderthals of western Europe, did not mix with other species — sapiens and denisova — as did other Neanderthals at other times. Genetic diversity is, on the other hand, very fragile, a sign of an important consanguinity and a life in a small group, composed of between 10 and 20 individuals, much smaller than the ancient communities of modern man. “It’s probably a very subdivided population, but it didn’t live completely isolated,” explains Stéphane Peyrégne, lead author of the study.

Women tended to emigrate from community to community to procreate, with men remaining in their clan of origin. This “patrilocal” functioning, which was also prevalent in Sapiens, is suggested due to a genetic diversity of the Y chromosomes (transmitted by the male lineage), much more fragile than the mitochondrial DNA, passed only by the mother.

This social organization had already been anticipated after the discovery of fossils in the El Sidrón cave in Spain, but based on less complete genetic material, notes paleontologist Antoine Balzeau, who was not involved in the study. “It is a very interesting technical feat for our research, although it is necessary to compare with other groups”, stated the researcher from the National Museum of Natural History.