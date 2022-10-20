Suddenly Father | Synopsis, Cast and Trailer of the Afternoon Session

Estimated reading time: two minutes

This Wednesday (19), Globo will show from 3:25 pm, the film Suddenly father (2016). In short, the romantic comedy is directed by Ken Scott, and produced by André Rouleau. The film is based on a screenplay by Ken Scott, based on Starbuck, by Ken Scott and Martin Petit. The plot airs right after the airing of the soap opera Chocolate com Pimenta.

Synopsis for Suddenly Father

Gentle loser David Wozniak is pretty irresponsible, which doesn’t endear him to his family or girlfriend. She even plans to get pregnant without him having any part in it. One day, David discovers that the anonymous donations he made to a fertility clinic 20 years ago resulted in 533 children. He embarks on a journey that leads him to discover not only his true identity, but the father he can become.

Cast

In the cast, Vince Vaughn is David Wozniak, Chris Pratt is Brett’s Son, Britt Robertson is Kristen, Sébastien René is Ryan, and Cobie Smulders is Emma. Derrick Arthur is Young Drinker, Jack Reynor is Josh, Matthew Daddario is Channing, Dave Patten is Adam, and Adam Chanler-Berat is Viggo.

Meanwhile, Glenn Fleshler owns the coffee shop, Bobby Moynihan is Aleksy, Andrzej Blumenfeld is Mikolaj, and Damian Young is Williams Lawyer. Amos VanderPoel is Taylor, Jessica Williams is a Black Spa employee, Simon Delaney is Victor, Jay Leno is Himself, and Bruce Altman is the Lawyer.

Suddenly Father Trailer

Box office

In all, the film cost $26 million. Meanwhile, the movie grossed revenue reached $53,120,346.

What did the critics think of Suddenly Father?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film received an approval rating of 40%, based on 148 critics. According to the critical consensus, “It has an undeniably sweet charm, and Vince Vaughn is eminently likable in the lead role, but Suddenly Dad suffers compared to Starbuck, the hit Canadian comedy that inspired him.“.

Where to watch?

The film is currently available on Star+.

