‘We will not use the term ‘feminist foreign policy’, because labels have a bad habit of prevailing over content,’ says Tobias Billstrm (photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND)

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Secia, Tobias Billstrm, said this Tuesday (10/18) that he intends to review the ‘feminist foreign policy’ adopted by the country today as he considers it counterproductive. Tobias supported by the current Conservative government, considered far-right.

“Gender equality is a core value in Sweden and also a core value for this government, but we will not use the term ‘feminist foreign policy’ because labels tend to obscure the essence of the policy,” said Tobias Billstrm.

In 2014, the previous left-wing government placed gender equality at the center of international diplomatic relations, a measure considered a pioneer in the world. The measure led to gender parity in the Executive branch, with 11 of the 24 seats occupied by women. Among the rights defended by the policy are the promotion of sexual and reproductive rights and economic emancipation.

SECIA directly influenced the creation of laws in defense of women in more than 20 countries and suspended arms shipments to Saudi Arabia due to the country’s extensive history of violating women’s rights. Furthermore, during Sweden’s participation in the UN Security Council in 2017, it was proposed to pass sanctions to countries on sexual and gender-based violence grounds.

