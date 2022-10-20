Swedish government wants to suspend ‘feminist foreign policy’

Izabella Caixeta* – State of Minas

Sweden’s new foreign minister, Tobias Billström, said on Tuesday (10/18) that he intends to review the ‘feminist foreign policy’ adopted by the country today as he considers it counterproductive. Tobias is supported by the current Conservative government, considered to be far-right.

“Gender equality is a core value in Sweden and also a core value for this government, but we will not use the term ‘feminist foreign policy’ because labels tend to obscure the essence of the policy,” said Tobias Billström.

In 2014, the previous left-wing government placed gender equality at the center of international diplomatic relations, a measure considered a pioneer in the world. The measure led to gender parity in the Executive branch, with 11 of the 24 seats held by women. Among the rights defended by the policy are the promotion of sexual and reproductive rights and economic emancipation.

Sweden has directly influenced the creation of laws in defense of women in more than 20 countries and has suspended arms shipments to Saudi Arabia due to the country’s long record of violating women’s rights. In addition, during Sweden’s participation in the UN Security Council in 2017, it was proposed to pass sanctions on countries on grounds of sexual and gender-based violence.