Tell us: which streaming service do you like the most?

Streaming services have already become part of most people’s lives these days, and that’s why today we bring this subject to our “Tell us about it”. Do you have any favourites? If you could choose just one, which would it be?

The idea of ​​this board is to bring about a healthy discussion on the subject, so you can comment as much as you want, but always remembering to maintain respect with the other participants.

What is your favorite streaming service?

Nowadays streaming is already present in several segments of entertainment, whether for movies, series, music, games, books and others. Today, in our discussion, we decided to focus on the biggest one, which is the segment for movies and series.

However, if you have a favorite in the other segments, you can comment too!

When it comes to streaming, most people probably think of Netflix, which was considered the great pioneer of this success today. However, she is far from alone in this race. This type of entertainment offer was so successful that nowadays there are many different types of services and options.

This is good and bad at the same time. Good because it’s always good to have options and that competition is always welcome. Bad because to have access to everything you need to have multiple subscriptions, which ends up becoming a little more expensive.

Do you subscribe to more than one streaming service?

In my case, I have a subscription to several streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Star+, HBO Max, Globoplay, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video. But no, I don’t pay them all! I think this happens to a lot of people, who share the value of subscriptions with someone or exchange passwords.

It is also possible to guarantee very interesting discounts. In the case of Star+ and Disney+, there is the Mercado Livre discount, which is very good. In the case of Paramount+ I have it free of charge because I connect via Vivo’s broadband internet option. And the Apple TV+ I got 6 months for free when I subscribed to GloboPlay. Some tips for anyone interested 😉

But even with all of these, and even with Disney+ holding a special place in my heart, these days if I had to choose just one, I would definitely choose Netflix. At the end of the day, she is the one who offers a wider catalog in my opinion, with more news and more options of interest to me.

In the case of music streaming I just use Spotify and I love it, and game streaming I don’t have any subscription.

How about you? How many do you use and if you had to choose just one, which would it be? Tell me!