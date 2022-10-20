The 7 Best Liam Neeson Movies Currently Streaming

Netflix has a huge list of action and thriller movies, with new titles being added constantly. An actor whose filmography lists several films of this genre is Liam Neeson, and Netflix has a great catalog of his films.

Soon fans will hear Neeson once again as Qui-Gon Ginn in the animation Tales of the Jedi, which debuts on Disney+ on October 26, 2022. He will also star in Retribution, In the Land of Saints and Sinners, Bandit, Cold Storage and Charlie Johnson in Flames. All of these films are in the thriller genre, which is what fans love to see Neeson star in.

Below is the list of Liam Neeson titles currently available on Netflix.

Liam Neeson Movies on Netflix

The Ice Road (2021)

Netflix original movie, the ice road, is a fantastic action-thriller movie. Directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, his first since kill the irishfollows a team of truck drivers who must cross frozen lakes in an attempt to deliver a crucial cargo to a group of workers trapped in a diamond mine.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

The Brother Coen Anthology Film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a Netflix original that features six vignettes set on the American frontier. Neeson is featured in the third segment, “Meal Ticket”, where he stars alongside Harry Melling and Paul Rae. Neeson plays an aging businessman whose business is dwindling as each city he travels to gets smaller and fewer people are interested in his stage performances.

Wrath of the Titans (2010)

This fantasy remake of the 1981 film, Clash of the Titans is loosely based on Perseus from Greek mythology. The film follows Perseus as he fights powerful enemies while trying to save Princess Andromeda’s life. Neeson portrays Zeus in this film.

A Walk Among the Gravestones (2014)

A walk among the tombstones is a neo-noir action thriller starring Neeson as troubled ex-cop Matthew Scudder. This film is based on the novel by Lawrence Block and stars Dan Stevens, David Harbor and Boyd Holbrook. A drug lord hires Scudder to find his wife’s killers, and in the process, he uncovers shocking revelations about New York’s underworld.

The Nut’s Work (2014)

animated heist comedy, the work of the sow, starring Neeson along with Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Gabriel Iglesias, Jeff Dunham, Katherine Heigl, Stephen Lang and Sarah Gadon. Surly is a squirrel whose grumpy behavior drives him out of the park. He decides to rob Maury’s Nut Shop to stock up on food for the winter. Neeson voices Raccoon, an evil, power-hungry raccoon who kicks Surly out of the park.

A Monster Flame (2016)

The dark fantasy of 2016, a monster callsis directed by JA Bayona and written by Patrick Ness, who also wrote the novel on which the film is based.

Starring Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones, Toby Kebbell, Lewis MacDougall and Liam Neeson, the film revolves around a boy who has more to deal with than most kids his age. His mother is very sick, his father lives thousands of miles away and he has nothing in common with his overbearing grandmother. One night, a monster comes to him at his bedroom window and takes him on a journey.

Brave Blue World: Race to Solve Our Water Crisis (2020)

the documentary Brave blue world: racing to solve our water crisis is a film that looks at the water crisis and the technology that could potentially save Earth’s dire water situation.

The film is narrated by Neeson and features many scientists, engineers and activists, including Matt Damon, actor and co-founder of Water.org, and musician Jaden Smith, co-founder of the nonprofit 501CTHREE.

Derry Girls season 3

The third and final season of the British comedy, derry girls has a cameo by Neeson. He portrays Chief Constable Byers in two episodes.

What are your favorite Liam Neeson movies? Sound off in the comments!