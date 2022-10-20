The Critics Decided! Discover the 20 Worst Movies of 2022 – So Far!

The year 2022 is approaching the end of its ninth month. From here on out we’ll only have three months to call our own until the year finally ends. I know, it’s crazy! Another year gone, the third since the pandemic hit the world. Thank God we are all treated, and Covid almost eradicated from our lives. The movie exhibition market, on the other hand, is still struggling to re-establish itself. 2022 helped in this fight with the release of some highly praised super productions, which have already become iconic in the popular imagination. In particular Top Gun: Maverick drew a veritable crowd into theaters, raising more than $1 billion in cash. Marvel also did its part by releasing a couple of blockbusters in theaters and we even had a few horror productions that helped to shake things up.

It is true that we still have 3 months to go before we close the year, but the critics of the world have already given their verdict on the films that we have seen arrive in these first 9 months, thus defining the best and worst we have received, whether on the big screen or in streaming. In this new double article here at CinePOP we bring you just a summary of the films best rated by experts and the worst in their opinion, so you don’t look too hard when choosing a movie to watch. We’ll start with the low point of 2022 – with the long ones you should avoid at all costs. Check out.

Ps. For ratings, we only consider films rated by more than 50 critics, in order to form a more general opinion about the production.

Slasher horror set at an LGBTQ+ conversion camp, which features Kevin Bacon as the protagonist, evoking his Friday the 13th (1980) roots.

Enjoy watching:

The Critics Said: “While it deserves credit for the strong cast and inclusive premise, They/Them is a mess in terms of tone and doesn’t quite cut through the skin.”

Considered the “Wetland” of Hollywood, Daisy Edgar-Jones is the “American Juma”, as a woman living isolated in the US swamp region – who becomes a murder suspect.

The Critics Said: “Daisy Edgar-Jones gives her all, but A Place Far Away From Here ultimately is unable to distill her source material into a drama of coherent tone.”

Dakota Johnson stars in this Jane Austen adaptation, about a woman persuaded not to marry a man of humble origins. Eight years later he reappears, bringing a new opportunity for the couple’s love.

The Critics Said: “Despite Dakota Johnson’s great performance, the anachronistic and chaotic Persuasion fails to convince as a Jane Austen adaptation that is worthwhile.”

Fede Alvarez takes the reins of the classic horror franchise for Netflix, erasing all of its history and picking up right after the 1974 original – following in the footsteps of Halloween (2018).

The Critics Said: “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre doesn’t skimp on blood and guts, but the maniacal Leatherface may have irrevocably lost his power to scare.”

Horror B starring Elisha Cuthbert (House of Wax) as a woman who loses her daughter, missing in the basement of her new large country house. In the basement there is a passage to another dimension.

The Critics Said: “While it doesn’t fall into the ‘Basement’ of the haunted house subgenre, this is largely a musty, second-tier exercise in supernatural terror.”

Before starring in the hit No! Don’t Look!, Keke Palmer starred as a slave who runs away from her plantation in the US South, only to discover, in best The Village style, that she is actually living during the 1970s.

The Critics Said: “Alice’s well-meaning attempt to point out racism unfortunately misses the mark on many levels, yet Keke Palmer’s performance is a consistent point of brilliance.”

Third part of the staggering Jurassic World trilogy, derived from Jurassic Park. The gimmick here is the return of the original cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

The Critics Said: “Jurassic World Dominion might be considered a slight improvement over its immediate predecessors in some ways, but this franchise has taken a deep dive from its classic beginnings.”

Liam Neeson’s first films as an action hero were even cool and had a certain prestige. Today, they have fallen into action B territory. Here, he lives a professional killer who, without memory, becomes the target of former contractors.

The Critics Said: “A pale copy of better action thrillers from star Liam Neeson or director Martin Campbell, Killer Without a Trace proves to be one of their most forgettable efforts to date.”

This Sony Pictures horror production will still premiere in Brazil. The gimmick here is the presence of the beautiful and charismatic Nathalie Emmanuel, from Game of Thrones and The Fast and the Furious. She lives the protagonist, a young woman invited to meet a part of the family that she never knew existed. There, she discovers that the rich are actually a clan of vampires.

The Critics Said: “Despite a lovable protagonist and a distinct touch of levity, Cursed Invitation is ultimately too predictable to thrill as either a romance or a horror story.”

We’ve come close to the 10 worst of 2022, with a Disney blockbuster-style release. Pinocchio, of course, reimagines the 1940s animated classic in the flesh, with Tom Hanks in the role of Geppetto, and direction by Robert Zemeckis.

The Critics Said: “Visually impressive but soulless. An inert film, Pinocchio reaffirms that we must always let ourselves be guided by our conscience… and stay away from unnecessary reshoots.”

Veteran Oscar winner Diane Keaton’s career proves that good roles for women in film are hard enough, let alone senior actresses. Here, the septuagenarian star becomes stuck in a “body-swapping” script as a 30-year-old writer is magically transformed into a 70-year-old Keaton-shaped elderly woman.

The Critics Said: “Diane Keaton gives her all in Mack & Rita, but this sluggish comedy doesn’t keep pace, letting her down at every turn.”

Rebel Wilson’s first film after the actress lost a considerable amount of weight. A Netflix production, Wilson plays a young woman who crashes during a high school stunt and is left in a coma for 20 years. When she finally wakes up, her goal is to live through everything she’s lost and become the school’s prom queen.

The Critics Said: “Despite a plot that promises to highlight Rebel Wilson with an appropriate level of pomp, Back to the Ball is just generic.”

Sold at the Cannes Film Festival at a record price, star Jessica Chastain’s idea was to make the film about a team of super spy women, the female answer to 007, Mission: Impossible and Jason Bourne.

The Critics Said: “It’s got a stellar cast, and conceptually it’s progressive, but Agents 355 squanders it all on a forgettable, underwhelming story.”

Kevin Hart has become a successful comedian on the US stage, but in cinema he still hasn’t managed to get a big hit using just his name. Here, he lives a normal guy who, due to a property lease mistake, ends up mistaken for the most lethal killer in the world.

The Critics Said: “The Toronto Man has an amazing premise and a good pair of stars, but this toothless comedy shuffles its promising elements and misses the humor and excitement.”

Written and directed by Judd Apatow, this is the director’s “pandemic movie”. In the plot, a group of actors trapped in a pandemic bubble in a hotel, need to finish their blockbuster movie about dinosaurs.

The Critics Said: “Directionless and mostly bland, The Bubble starches a stellar cast with banal jokes about the worlds of entertainment, film, and pandemic life.”

Epic fantasy tale starring the eternal 007, Pierce Brosnan, and the daughter of Brazilian Kaya Scodelario. In the plot, King Louis XIV seeks immortality, and for that he captures a mermaid and intends to steal her life force.

The Critics Said: “A muddy mess that clearly tried to be fixed during post-production to no avail, The King’s Daughter is a Royal Disappointment.”

A tragic villain, Morbius is one of Spider-Man’s classic foes. A Biochemist with a rare disease, in search of a cure, he ends up contaminated by a kind of mutant vampirism.

The Critics Said: “Cursed by uninspired effects, mechanical performances, and an insecure, pointless story, this boring mess is a futile attempt to make Morbius happen.”

Another action movie by Liam Nesson, this one taking the bronze medal for the worst. In the plot, the actor plays an FBI agent who discovers a conspiracy by his superiors and ends up becoming their target.

The Critics Said: “Disconnect”.

Second screen adaptation of Stephen King’s short story about a girl with powers to control fire, after her parents were experimented on by the government.

The Critics Said: “There was a lot of room for improvement on the original, but Flames of Vengeance stumbles at the low end and falls squarely at the bottom of a long list of Stephen King adaptations.”

Taking the gold medal, he again. Kevin Hart appears in his second film on the list, this time alongside Mark Wahlberg, as two great friends from the past reliving the most clueless moments of their youth.

The Critics Said: “For moviegoers inexplicably hungry to see stars wasted on a hopelessly bland comedy, Family Vacation could be the movie of the year.”

Don’t forget to watch: