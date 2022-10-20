The Empire Has Fallen (And What It Means For Us)

On the 21st, Robert Kiyosaki, author of the famous book Rich Dad Poor Dad, received on his podcast Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin Ltd. Precious Metals. The conversation brought indispensable information for those who really want to understand where the world is heading, and what we can do to prepare ourselves for the enormous changes that are coming. His central topic of speech was the rise of the BRICS (the group of emerging countries, composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in the face of an increasingly weakened United States.

Schectman showed that in 2016, very strangely and suddenly, the Deutsche Bundesbank (the German Central Bank) started to repatriate its gold that was in other countries, mainly the US and France. The Germans had sent their reserves abroad in the context of the end of the 2nd World War, to avoid the treasure falling into Russian hands in case of an eventual invasion. Shortly after the German decision to bring back its precious metal in 2016, several European central banks started doing the same.

The world is running away from the dollar, so that the US loses its main mechanism of global influence, leaving only the military force.

For a long time, no one understood the motivation for this, since, at the time, gold had been devaluing for a few years, especially after the rise of the bitcoin

and other cryptocurrencies. The move made no sense. What would be the reason to bring back an asset that was not being valued?

The answer relates to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). Its essence lies in the following: the BIS manages the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which, in turn, manages central banks around the world. The body of this control is called BCBS – the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. These are the people who ultimately control the world, and who decide the future of the planet. It is worth remembering that the system of world domination and exclusive domination of the dollar was created in 1944 in Bretton Woods, and redone in 1976 in Jamaica, when the equivalence of gold to the dollar was canceled. The dollar was transformed into the global store of value and gold was demoted to a commons.

However, a gigantic change took place on March 29, 2019, when the BCBS decided to restore gold’s position as an exchange currency, at the same level as the dollar, the euro and the pound sterling. It is now clear to understand why central banks were repatriating their precious metals and buying physical gold on a large scale. This has an enormous impact on the prevailing international order, hitherto dominated by the dollar as a global store of value. It may even be that this recent rise in gold (and therefore devaluation of the US currency) may have effectively ended the current international order. Some already venture to say that the dollar era, which lasted from 1944 to 2019, is over.

The world is running away from the dollar, so that the US loses its main mechanism of global influence, leaving only the military force. Will the falling empire use its military might in an attempt to save an already dying project? God protect us from this. Taking advantage of the fall of the global sheriff, China is taking the opportunity to strengthen its New Silk Road, running away from the dollar and using its CBDC, the digital yuan, so that almost 75% of the world’s population is already on its way to adopting the Chinese digital currency. .

Faced with the “de-dollarization” of the world, even the IMF expressed itself saying that they wanted a new Bretton Woods, that is, a new standard that replaces the dollar as a global store of value. Starting in 2020, the world’s central banks began to accumulate gold at an even greater speed, mainly Russia, India, China, as well as private investors, family offices (family funds). In 2021, the movement continued, with Turkey, Poland, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Thailand and Brazil buying large quantities of the precious metal.

It is also worth remembering that, towards the end of the Vietnam War, French President De Gaulle realized that the US was printing more dollars and bonds than it had in gold reserves. The French asked the Americans for their gold back. Nixon gave the gold and burned much of the American reserve at that time. This movement led to the changes of August 1971, when the dollar’s parity with gold ended. It was supposed to be temporary. But it is still in effect today.

At this point, the question arises: why did the dollar remain the world’s store of value? On what basis, since it was no longer backed by gold? In 1974, Kissinger was sent to Saudi Arabia, and he made a promise to the Saudis. The US would protect the Saudi kingdom and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would only accept dollars as a currency of exchange for oil worldwide. That’s why, since 1974, every country in the world has had to have dollars to buy oil. This created the so-called “petrodollar”.

The day after the US left Afghanistan, Russia and Saudi Arabia announced a joint military cooperation agreement.

Another turning point in the end of the US and dollar-ruled world order was the day the Americans left Afghanistan. It was a shameful thing, a great show of weakness. They abandoned supporters and left their biometrics to the Taliban. It changed the way the world looks at the US.

The day after the US left Afghanistan, Russia and Saudi Arabia announced a joint military cooperation agreement. Russia now replaces the Americans as protector of the Saudis. The next day, Nigeria (another OPEC member) also made the same agreement with the Russians. Nigeria began selling oil to China by accepting Chinese government bonds as payment, a kind of “petroyuan”, immediately convertible to gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange. We already have 2 of the 13 OPEC countries selling oil to China accepting yuan.

Now, if a currency is a world store of value, you cannot determine who will use it and who will not. When the US used the dollar against Russia, other countries in the world that use the dollar as a reference currency began to fear that they would not be next. Therefore, they began to flee the American currency.

Then comes Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum saying: “you will have nothing, but you will be happy”. At first, it seems like an idiotic projection. But notice that the US is printing in the last three years more than it has printed in all of history. This is generating inflation. But the Fed is not willing to raise interest rates to control inflation. But now they’ve got a culprit, a bogeyman: Putin.

When the US took Russia out of Swift, the other BRICS countries thought: will we be next? That’s why China has been selling billions in US treasury bonds. Washington has thrown Russia into the lap of the Chinese financial system. It sounds silly, but it may have all been purposeful to create a villain. However, it should be noted that 85% of the world is still trading with Russia. That’s why the cuts served nothing, except to further weaken the dollar and US power.

Silver and gold being accumulated at unprecedented speed. The path to the Great Reset is opening with unprecedented speed.

In 2022, we already have Nigeria and Saudi Arabia selling oil for yuan. A Russia-Iran-India Corridor was created, connecting Russia to the Persian Gulf. Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have announced that they are considering joining the BRICS. They are leaving Western alliances and joining the group of emerging countries. Turkey continues to lead the world in gold purchases. There are already 140 countries on the New Silk Road, including the 13 OPEC countries. Six of the OPEC countries are already in the BRICS, or in the process of joining. The United Arab Emirates have already joined the Brics bank. Russia and China announcing a new world store of value currency. Silver and gold being accumulated at unprecedented speed. The path to the Great Reset is opening with unprecedented speed.

First, they drove asset prices to all-time highs, with the lowest interest rates ever. Then, they encouraged the world to find a second option to the dollar, after which the US did with Russia, removing Moscow from the international payment system, SWIFT. The path to the new order is rapidly being paved.

See that the BRICS make up 90% of the global population. The countries that make up the bloc, in isolation, cannot stand up to the US. However, united, they are able to face it.

So why are all central banks buying gold? Remember that the gold was turned back to status exchange currency. And what’s to come? Saudi Arabia on the way to joining the BRICS. All 13 OPEC countries are already on the New Silk Road. The Saudis will now be protected by Russia and China, and no longer by the US. From the way they left Afghanistan, the Saudis realized that perhaps the US is no longer in a position to protect them. Oil exporting countries are starting to accept other currencies as payment for oil (yuan, rupees, rubles, gold). At this moment, the world order ended, as each country that, from 1974 onwards, had to have dollars to buy oil and energy, will now get rid of its US currency reserves.

So pillar number 1 falls: as the dollar is dropped, its value collapses. This will come to the US as hyperinflation: the currency is no longer worth anything (see the example of Venezuela and Argentina), that is, a total loss of purchasing power. In reaction, interest rates will rise astronomically, to try to control inflation. In the US, stocks, government bonds and the real estate sector (the 4 pillars of the US economy) also collapsed. This will be the Great Reset. See how fragile the system is today.

That’s why all the big central banks are buying up precious metals. Remember that 75% of the global population is already on the New Silk Road and therefore connecting to the digital yuan. And the digital yuan is functioning as a kind of beta test. In a recent article, Seguiy Glazyev, Russian commissioner for macroeconomic integration, outlined the principles that will work in the post-dollar economic system. It will not be based on any particular currency, as in the Bretton Woods system, but on a basket of local currencies pegged more deeply to a list of commodities real assets such as gold, other precious metals, grains, sugar and hydrocarbons. The digital yuan will be the way forward. While the European Union cannot function, as each one is going to a certain side, the new BRICS system and the New Silk Road will be united by a feeling of contestation of Western hegemony.

And which countries have all the commodities? The BRICS and all the new countries that are joining the bloc. And the new BRICS currency is coming, likely with the digital yuan as the new basis for this new currency. The world will increasingly reduce the use of the dollar, ceasing to rely on false promises and debt generation when they can be in the BRICS system, based on commodities.

This was a short summary of Andy Schectman’s thesis on what’s to come. What do you think? do you agree? Will this be good or bad for Brazil? For reasons of space, I will give my opinion in next week’s article. In the meantime, I’d like to read your thoughts in the comments. Until then.