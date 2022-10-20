“The Protector 3” begins filming and reveals first photos

Photo: Publicity / Sony Pictures / Modern Popcorn

Sony Pictures has announced the start of production on “The Protector 3” on the Amalfi Coast, Italy, along with the first photos of the production’s cast.

The film will reunite Dakota Fanning with Denzel Washington, 18 years after the duo’s first partnership, in “Flames of Vengeance” (2004). At that time, Fanning was only 10 years old and was a child who needed to be protected by the bodyguard played by the actor.

Already in the franchise “The Producer” – inspired by a TV series from the 1980s, “The Equalizer” – Washington plays former CIA agent Robert McCall, who becomes a kind of vigilante after retirement, always seeking to do justice. for the weak and oppressed of society.

In addition to the duo, the production highlights in its cast the Italian actress Gaia Scodellaro (“You, Me and the Apocalypse”), which can also be seen in the images below.

“The Protector 3” does not yet have a known synopsis, but it will again feature a script by Richard Wenk and direction by Antoine Fuqua, the duo responsible for the two previous features, released in 2014 and 2018.

The premiere is scheduled for September 2023.

