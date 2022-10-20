The Protector 3 | Filming Begins With Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington

THE Sony Pictures made it official that the filming of O protector 3 began to be made and also revealed the first images of the cast on the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy.

In them, the main actors of the sequence appear: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and Gaia Scodellaroalong with the franchise director, Antoine Fuqua.

See below:

Dakota Fanning will play the female protagonist of the protector 3, continuation of the action franchise starring denzel washington. The information is from Deadline.

This will be a reunion for Fanning and Washington, who together starred in the feature. Flames of vengeance2004. A box office success, the production helped cement Fanning as a child star and Washington as an action star.

The director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), who helmed the two previous films, is negotiating to return to helm the new adventure.

“They wrote a third The protector, so I’m scheduled to do that. I need to get back in shape and start hitting people again.”, joked the star. There is still no further information about the script and other details of The Protector 3.

the original movie of The protector was released in 2014 and featured Washington in the role of an ex-marine who tries to rescue a young girl (Chloe Grace Moretz) from the clutches of the Russian Mafia. Grossing $192 million worldwide, it earned a sequel in 2018 that repeated the mark, with $190 million in gross.

