This operator has the fastest 5G in Brazil

Claro continued in first place in the survey carried out in the last three months, with an average download speed of 37.17 Mbps

Recently, the global connectivity consulting firm Ookla released another report on the fastest mobile operators in Brazil in the last three months. In this way, the Speedtest Global Index indicates how the connection speed is not only of the providers, but of the whole country, having shown a high due to the arrival of 5G in all capitals.

Therefore, the latest Speedtest Global Index survey looks at the third quarter of 2022. “Ratings are based on average download speeds to better reflect the speeds a user is likely to achieve in a market,” according to Ookla itself, which uses the presence of the Speedtest software on mobile devices to collect this data.

Sure has better speed

In summary, according to the survey, Claro continued in first place, with an average download speed of 37.17 Mbps. Vivo with 28.25 Mbps, ranking second. In third place was TIM, with 25.98 Mbps. Finally, Oi, with 15.72 Mbps.

communication time

Latency, which refers to the communication time between the operator’s server and the arrival of data on the user’s device, has changed since the last report. So TIM dropped to the third position, with 56 ms. Thus, Claro and Vivo were in first and second place, with 45 ms and 50 ms, respectively. Oi continued in last, with 70 ms. However, all numbers have doubled from the last measurement, which corresponds to a large increase in latency over the period.

Operators’ performance

Finally, in terms of consistency, which measures operators’ performance in relation to a minimum of 5 Mbps downloads and 1 Mbps recurring uploads throughout the analysis period, Claro had 85.9% in the last three months. Soon after were Vivo (82.1%), TIM (81.2%) and Oi (68.9%).

