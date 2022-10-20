Tiago Scheuer takes a woman’s cell phone and leaves the team perplexed

Presenter took a woman’s cell phone during interview

Tiago Scheuerbetter known as xoia, won over the public due to the professionalism and charisma at Globo. Last Wednesday, the 19th, he starred in an unusual moment in “Bom Dia São Paulo”.

This because, the presenter took a woman’s cell phone during a news report live on the operation of subway line 15-silver.

But, calm down, the journalist did an act beyond cute. It all started when he interviewed the woman.

After the chat, the woman asked to take a picture with Tiago Scheuer. “Of course, of course. We’ll take it out in a little while, wait here”he said.

Thus, the presenter ended the story. “Just for you to understand, intense movement and everything working at the rhythm that is supposed to be normal”he said, as the camera showed footage of the monorail.

Renata Fan says that Corinthians are maloqueiros and without study and the club detonates the attitude Series about Silvio Santos shows Gugu Liberato as a ‘filthy and vindictive’ presenter against SBT’s owner “A husband who honors me”, Luciano Camargo receives an emotional declaration of his great love in textão

In the background, Rodrigo Bocardi asked Tiago Scheuer to take the picture with Isaura. “We want to see the photo, please”he said.

PRESENTER SHOCKS TEAM

But the instant the camera showed the presenter, the Globo team was surprised, since the colleague was already next to Isaura.

“Was fast”, said Rodrigo Bocardi. seconds later, it was possible to see Tiago Scheuer taking the woman’s cell phone to take a selfie.

“Let me help her here, I’ll try to open the photo app. I will send the photo to someone, to Nilda”, said the presenter of Globo.

SEND UP TO AUDIO

In addition, Tiago Scheuer sent an audio to the woman’s friend and spoke to other fans live.

On social media, the journalist made a point of sharing the special moment and made a great statement.

“When you’re live and you get such an affectionate request, look what happens.

I wanted to know what Nilda, a friend of Dona Isaura, thought of the audio and photo”joked the presenter.