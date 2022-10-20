Tite and commission travel to Europe and go to games until the eve of the final list; see schedule | Brazilian Team

Five days before announcing the list of 26 players for the World Cup in Qatar – on November 7 -, the Brazilian national team coach, Tite, will watch some of his players on the field in the Champions League, in Turin, in the match between Juventus and PSG, on the 2nd.
The game is one of eight scheduled for the coach and coaching staff to watch before Tite’s final rosters ahead of the Seleção. This Friday, they send 55 names to FIFA – the notice to clubs – about the players called up – will be carried out on October 30th.
Tite will announce the squad for the World Cup on November 7 — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF
Then, on November 7, the country will meet the 26 chosen by Tite.
The observation schedule starts this Friday and ends on November 3, four days before the official announcement of the players called up for the Worlds, scheduled for the 7th.
See the schedule and observed players:
Cleber Xavier and Bruno Baquete
- 10/21 – Juventus v Empoli – by Danilo, Alex Sandro and Bremer (injured)
- 10/23 – Roma v Napoli – by Ibanez
- 10/25 – Sevilla v Copenhagen – by Alex Telles
- 10/26 – Barcelona v Bayern Munich – by Raphinha
- 10/29 – Newcastle vs Aston Villa – by Bruno Guimarães and Philippe Coutinho
- 10/30 – Manchester United vs West Ham – by Fred, Casemiro and Antony. And also Lucas Paquetá (injured)
- 01/11 – Liverpool v Napoli – by Roberto Firmino
- 11/02 – Juventus vs PSG – by Danilo, Alex Sandro and Bremer. From Marquinhos and Neymar
The Seleção’s coach wants to closely monitor Neymar for PSG, but also the Brazilian trio from Juventus, who have two of the full-backs considered to be holders – Danilo on the right and Alex Sandro, on the left, in addition to a rising defender, in the case of Bremer, still injured. , but which has a more peaceful situation for recovery and it will not be surprising if it is listed.
Assistant Cléber Xavier and performance analyst Bruno Baquete also travel to some Champions League matches. Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar and assistant César Sampaio are going to London to closely observe the recovery of Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá.