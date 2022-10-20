To be fashionable, you have to be inclusive and responsible | Luiz André Ferreira



Brands stand out in fashion also for their socio-environmental engagement – publicity photo

Published 10/19/2022 22:27

For fashion to remain at the top of fashion, it is essential to adapt to socio-environmental needs and embrace causes that are sensitive to its audience. This activity is one of the most polluting and needs to mitigate and compensate for its effects.



According to the 2020 Global Fashion Agenda, it is the second largest industry in greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 10% of the global total. It is forecast to increase by a third to 2.7 billion tonnes per year by 2030. "When it comes to reducing environmental impacts, there is still a lot to be done. This economic sector is one of the biggest polluters on the planet" – emphasizes the Fashion professor at Universidade Estácio de Sá, at Fundação Getúlio Vargas and a consultant for this Column. However, the more conscious consumer increasingly demands engagement from brands, not only in speeches for their social media, but also to demonstrate that they are applying, in practice, what they advocate in their production process.

“As for the constant complaints of exploitation of labor, including children, it is necessary to count on the collaboration of the conscious consumer and also of the brands in not tolerating these traces of these abuses at any stage of the production chain. There is no way for a piece to be so below the value, as some offered by the market. Someone is paying in person for such a low cost” – adds Sílvio Duarte.

And the practical engagement in the search for a more responsible world does not depend on the size, segment or brand value. What matters is the conscience for a better fashion.

“And just a social discourse is no longer acceptable without it being put into practice in the production routines of the brands themselves” – emphasizes the fashion professor. Street Pride Rio

The brand from Rio de Janeiro that operates in the LGBTQIA+ segment has made efforts, at least on two initial fronts, to make the segment more inclusive. The partners are developing a project to train people in the textile industry. In this experimental phase alone, two professionals have already been trained.

“We want to expand and provide more opportunities for people who cannot afford a fashion course, which are usually very expensive” – explains Luyz Sattor, one of the partners.

Street Pride Rio also works with discarded fabrics by other confections. This concern with recycling relieves environmental impacts. They have just opened their own atelier and are putting a beachwear line on the market. O launch takes place in the coastal city of Angra dos Reis next Saturdaybetween 2 pm and 10 pm, in an event that will bring together a parade, dance, music, sustainability and inclusion.

“Street Pride’s concept was born in the middle of the pandemic with the aim of helping its customers to see themselves better, with the certainty that they are wearing clothing that was made with ecologically sustainable material and, at the same time, seeking to be bold in their looks. With this, we intend to encourage other brands to follow this way of thinking”- explains partner Jeff Castro, who adds more information about the brand and the launch event via his Instagram account @streetpriderio

"When we decided to launch our launch, we saw it as a perfect partnership to use the space of the Oca Gastrobar project, which is an Amazon experience in Angra dos Reis, demonstration of the gastronomic culture of the Northern Region of Brazil, volunteer work to preserve the environment" – justifies Luyz Sattor

Another event involving Conscious Fashion it is the third edition of the Circular Market which will also take place this weekend, at Instituto Brincante, in São Paulo. The program has 20 exhibitors from various parts of the country, in addition to shows. The project brings together research and market and planning initiatives within the ESG shares (environmental, social and governance) for implementation in companies.

Infinite Closet

Within the concept of circular fashion, Maristar reopens, in Rio de Janeiro, its first physical store for fans of the “infinite closet” concept. Through monthly subscriptions, consumers can choose the clothes they are going to wear and then return them so that others can also reuse them, reducing consumption and without ceasing to be Fashion.

“I used to be very consumerist, but today, a new reality. Reuse, reuse, rent what we only use once and that would stay in our closet”, encourages engineer Priscila Cotrim, partner of the concept together with architect Maryse Melul and journalist Maristela Alcantara, who highlights the economy and diversity provided by the business. .

“It is good for the pocket economy and for the environment to have a consumption plan. Sometimes you think about buying something, which in your mind you already know you won’t use anymore”, explains the journalist.

According to Maryse Melul, the intention is to expand the showroom as a way of extending the idea to a wider audience.

“Consuming when necessary, discarding when there is an end, and looking for ways to always review what you have, to give the ideal destination”.

genderless fashion

The Brazilian brand Urban Streetwear launched its summer 2023 collection with 49 pieces themed Monsters in the City within the liberating concept no gender and ageless.

"Aimed at people with a young spirit regardless of chronological age, people with their own personality who choose their clothes to express who they are without age or style labels" – as the brand defines itself. The launch was also marked by the perfect match between fashion and music: it featured an exclusive track composed in partnership between the brand and the music producer Jordan Pereira. Disruptive and innovative, the event adopted the zombie aesthetic, inspired by the universe of cartoons and series such as Stranger Things and the lyrics Michael Jackson Thriller

“Synthesizing ideas into sounds is always a pleasurable challenge. Working with abstract elements, in a science that is not exact, gives me that butterflies in my stomach thinking about where this journey will lead.”, celebrates Jordan Pereira. Sustainable Fashion

The sustainable and social proposals connected the stylists Kevin Germanier and Gustavo Silvestre who had 20 pieces presented at the Paris Fashion Week. The approach arose from the visit of a French delegation to learn about representative Brazilian initiatives in relation to environmental and social sustainability carried out by the NGO Ponto Firme.

Kevin Germanier stands out in transforming garbage into luxuryand the concepts of upcycling as a great differential of his art. From beads, fabrics, feathers and other items discarded by the textile industry, the stylist builds his pieces that have already been used by Lady Gaga, Bjork, Taylor Swift, Kristen Stewart, Ivete Sangalo and Sabrina Sato.

Gustavo Silvestre, on the other hand, incorporates crochet into his pieces, having attracted the attention of Pabllo Vittar, Preta Gil, Anitta and Bruna Marquezine.

The process of developing the pieces had the participation of some students from the Ponto Firme Project, which works with inmates, people with social vulnerability, trans women and refugees.

“I believe in resignifying products, that is, giving a new purpose to an already used material. We have so many resources at our disposal that, with creativity and sensitivity, can be transformed in an incredible way. This transforming power is at the essence of Ponto Firme, both in terms of sustainability and social aspects”, adds Silvestre.

