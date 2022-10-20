Tom Felton Regrets Bullying Emma Watson Backstage at Harry Potter

More mature, the actor is ashamed of the situation.

Just as a generation of fans grew up watching the Harry Potter saga, the actors who participated in the project themselves had to face the period of adolescence behind the scenes. Thus, many behind-the-scenes stories end up involving some youth drama, as was the case with Emma Watson, Hermione Granger, who was bullied by Tom Feltonactor of Draco Malfoy.

The situation was reported with much regret in the actor’s newly released memoir, Beyond Magic: The Charm and Chaos of Growing Up a Wizardwho arrived in Brazil by Buzz Editor. In one excerpt, Felton explains that he teased the way Emma danced.

The case took place in the first year of filming for the film. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. At the time, Tom was 12 and Emma was only 9. The girl decided to put on a dance show for her classmates at halftime and was met with mockery from Tom and his Slytherin classmates, Jamie Waylett (Vincent Crabbe) and Josh Herdman (Gregory Goyle).

“We mocked Emma throughout the show and mocked it louder and louder as she danced,” confesses Felton, “We were just being shit boys, mostly because of weirdness and because we thought being mean was cool, but Emma was visibly hurt by our clueless reaction. I felt like my asshole and rightly so.”

Tom explains that he soon apologized to his colleague who promptly accepted. Both left this episode in the past, but the memory haunts the actor to this day, who feels ashamed of his actions.

What he didn’t know at the time is that Emma probably already had one. crush in him. The actress confirmed in several interviews that she had strong feelings for the boy when she was younger. “between the age of 10 to 12 years”. Among the reasons, she claims that girls love mean boys, that “he was a few years older and had a skateboard”.

Today, many years later, they have become very close friends. So much so that Emma wrote a dedication to this new book in which she calls Felton her “soulmate”. Even though there has never been a romance between the two, it seems that they were resolved in the end.

Beyond Magic: The Charm and Chaos of Growing Up a Wizard is on sale in bookstores all over Brazil at the suggested price of BRL 59.90. In virtual stores, the first printed edition has an exclusive poster as a gift. The digital version, in eBook, costs BRL 39.90.

Read too: