Top scorer of the night elected best of Corinthians; ‘pea surprise’ the worst in the field

Corinthians stayed in a 1-1 draw with Flamengo on Wednesday night and ended up defeated on penalties in the Copa do Brasil decision. The result, of course, was reflected in the picture Fan Noteshere from My Timon.
Author of the Corinthians goal and who took the decision to penalties, midfielder Giuliano was elected the best on the field by the part of Fiel that voted. The athlete, who left the bench to change the game, received an average of 8.9.
Right behind him are Cassio and Gil. The goalkeeper, who had important participations during the game and opened the penalty kick with defense, received an average of 8.6, while the defender was evaluated in 8.2.
On the other side of the list, the worst of the night was Lucas Piton. The youngster was chosen by Vítor Pereira for the team’s tactical change, but he did not have a good match and was rated at 2.7. Mateus Vital and Fagner complete the negative highlights, the two who missed penalties, with an average of 3.3 and 3.5, respectively.
Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans *
|holders
|cassio
Average rating: 8.6
Reviews received: 1,685
|Fagner
Average rating: 3.5
Reviews received: 1,741
|Gil
Average rating: 8.2
Reviews received: 1,650
|babble
Average rating: 6.9
Reviews received: 1,636
|Fábio Santos
Average rating: 7.3
Reviews received: 1,620
|Fausto Vera
Average rating: 7.4
Reviews received: 1,621
|Du Queiroz
Average rating: 4.8
Reviews received: 1,601
|Renato Augusto
Average rating: 7.3
Reviews received: 1,610
|Lucas Piton
Average rating: 2.7
Reviews received: 1,612
|Roger Guedes
Average rating: 3.6
Reviews received: 1,643
|Yuri Alberto
Average rating: 7.1
Reviews received: 1,628
|reservations
|addon
Average rating: 6.4
Reviews received: 1,594
|Giuliano
ace of the match
Average rating: 8.9
Reviews received: 1,641
|Mateus Vital
Average rating: 3.3
Reviews received: 1,658
|Maycon
Average rating: 6.6
Reviews received: 1,554
|Gustavo Silva
Average rating: 5.1
Reviews received: 1,514
|Technician
|Victor Pereira
Average rating: 7.1
Reviews received: 1591
|Referee
|Wilton Pereira Sampaio
Average rating: 6.9
Reviews received: 1349
|Total votes: 28,948
*Notes from fans registered until 10/20/2022 at 00:46. The evaluations of Flamengo 1 x 1 Corinthians players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 10/20/2022 at 9:45 pm.
See more at: Fan Notes, Corinthians x Flamengo, Copa do Brasil and Corinthians Cast.