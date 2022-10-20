Top scorer of the night elected best of Corinthians; ‘pea surprise’ the worst in the field

Corinthians stayed in a 1-1 draw with Flamengo on Wednesday night and ended up defeated on penalties in the Copa do Brasil decision. The result, of course, was reflected in the picture Fan Noteshere from My Timon.

Author of the Corinthians goal and who took the decision to penalties, midfielder Giuliano was elected the best on the field by the part of Fiel that voted. The athlete, who left the bench to change the game, received an average of 8.9.

Right behind him are Cassio and Gil. The goalkeeper, who had important participations during the game and opened the penalty kick with defense, received an average of 8.6, while the defender was evaluated in 8.2.

On the other side of the list, the worst of the night was Lucas Piton. The youngster was chosen by Vítor Pereira for the team’s tactical change, but he did not have a good match and was rated at 2.7. Mateus Vital and Fagner complete the negative highlights, the two who missed penalties, with an average of 3.3 and 3.5, respectively.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans *

holders cassio

Average rating: 8.6

Reviews received: 1,685 Fagner

Average rating: 3.5

Reviews received: 1,741 Gil

Average rating: 8.2

Reviews received: 1,650 babble

Average rating: 6.9

Reviews received: 1,636 Fábio Santos

Average rating: 7.3

Reviews received: 1,620 Fausto Vera

Average rating: 7.4

Reviews received: 1,621 Du Queiroz

Average rating: 4.8

Reviews received: 1,601 Renato Augusto

Average rating: 7.3

Reviews received: 1,610 Lucas Piton

Average rating: 2.7

Reviews received: 1,612 Roger Guedes

Average rating: 3.6

Reviews received: 1,643 Yuri Alberto

Average rating: 7.1

Reviews received: 1,628 reservations addon

Average rating: 6.4

Reviews received: 1,594 Giuliano

ace of the match

Average rating: 8.9

Reviews received: 1,641 Mateus Vital

Average rating: 3.3

Reviews received: 1,658 Maycon

Average rating: 6.6

Reviews received: 1,554 Gustavo Silva

Average rating: 5.1

Reviews received: 1,514 Technician Victor Pereira

Average rating: 7.1

Reviews received: 1591 Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio

Average rating: 6.9

Reviews received: 1349 Total votes: 28,948

*Notes from fans registered until 10/20/2022 at 00:46. The evaluations of Flamengo 1 x 1 Corinthians players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 10/20/2022 at 9:45 pm.

