turnaround! Galvão Bueno renews contract and will remain at Globo after the World Cup | Sport

Published 10/19/2022 10:25 am

Rio – Galvão Bueno will continue on TV Globo after the World Cup. According to the “Notícias da TV” portal, the narrator and the broadcaster went back and renewed their relationship until the end of 2024. Under the new contract, the narrator will be free to work on other streaming platforms and will participate in the channel’s coverage at the 2024.

Despite the new bond, Galvão will not go back on his retirement from storytelling. Even without directing live events, he will continue as the main name of the broadcaster’s sport, being the voice of products and institutional calls from Esporte da Globo for the promotion of championships.

Galvão’s stay was due to him and Globo understood that maintaining the bond would be beneficial for both parties. The narrator has a large number of projects with the station planned for the next few years.

In contact, Globo’s advisory took a position on Galvão’s new contract and stated that it was always the broadcaster’s desire to establish a new bond with the narrator.

Check out the official note from the broadcaster!

“Since it was announced that this would be Galvão Bueno’s last year in sports narrations, in March, Globo’s interest in keeping this partnership of more than 40 years active was public. has been reinforcing this intention. Talks are in progress, but there is still no contract signed. The focus is now on coverage of the World Cup, which promises many emotions, in the special Bem Amigos on November 14th, which will be shown on sportv and on TV Globo, and in the original Globoplay documentary with unpublished curiosities about the narrator’s life and career.”