TV Jovem Pan shows banner: ‘Censored’ – Politics

Grupo Jovem Pan displays its logo with a stripe written “censored” (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Vehicles from Grupo Jovem Pan, a media conglomerate that includes TV Jovem Pan and Rdio Jovem Pan, began to display a banner with the word “censored” over the logo on all platforms, including social networks.

The measure was taken after the decision of the Superior Electoral Court to veto the publication of messages that associate candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) with Daniel Ortega, president of Nicargua.

“What you have is an offensive message, honor and image of a pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic, with the dissemination of information known to be untrue, falsely attributing to him the support ‘the invasion of churches and persecution of Christians’, which shows the plausibility of the sustained right in this representation”, indicates the TSE.

The Court gave a period of 24 hours for the removal of the posts. If the decision is not respected, Jovem Pan is subject to a daily fine of R$10,000.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his supporters – such as deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro and Carla Zambelli and commentator Rodrigo Constantino, this employee of Jovem Pan – have published publications that try to associate Lula with a persecution of Christians, seeking to draw a parallel with Ortega.

In a note read on the air, Jovem Pan says that the measure “causes astonishment, concern and a reason for great indignation that precisely those who should be one of the most solid pillars of the defense of democracy are today working to weaken it and do so through relativization of the concepts of freedom of the press and expression”.

The media conglomerate also complained about the impossibility of talking about the PT’s convictions, regardless of the context.