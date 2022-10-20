UFC 280: In Portuguese, Makhachev provokes Charles, who counters in Russian | combat

Charles do Bronx and Islam Makhachev will headline UFC 280, which takes place this Saturday in Abu Dhabi, in a fight valid for the lightweight title. In addition to being long-awaited, the confrontation has been gaining even more tension on the initiative of the fighters themselves, who preach respect between them, but do not stop pining each other.

1 of 2 Islam Makhachev (left), more serious, and Charles do Bronx (right), relaxed, before UFC 280 — Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues Islam Makhachev (left), more serious, and Charles do Bronx (right), relaxed, before UFC 280 — Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues

This Wednesday, Islam Makhachev, before ending an exclusive interview with Combatsent a message to his rival, with a part in Portuguese:

– Hey guys, I’m the new champion. The champion has a name, and his name is Islam Makhachev.

When asked about this soon after, Charles pointed out:

– That’s what I’m saying, people want to be Charles so much, Charles said that the champion has a name and they want to say the same thing. When did he win the belt? Or what was the top 10 in the category he beat? This guy is crazy, he doesn’t know who he’s messed with and what he’s talking about.

Next, the Brazilian tried to learn some words in Russian and countered in the opponent’s language:

– I’m the champion. My name is Charles from the Bronx.

See in the video below the exchange of provocations between the two fighters:

Makhachev teases Charles of the Bronx who replies in Russian: “the champion has a name!”

The Brazilian even raised his tone and sent a message to his opponent:

– I’ll knock this guy out in the first round. I said on the first day that I signed for the fight that was going to knock out Makhachev. The lightweight champion has a name, it’s Charles Oliveira. I am differentiated, enlightened. You don’t understand this yet. When you understand this in your head, you will stop talking nonsense and will respect me. It’s like the song by Neguinho do Kaxeta says, right? Respect is good because, as Grandma says, it keeps its teeth.

This Thursday, from 11:00 am (Brasília time), the Combat it’s the SportTV 3 broadcast the UFC 280 press conference live. On Friday, starting at 9 am (Brasília time), the weigh-in and Combat also shows live.

On Saturday, starting at 11:00 am (Brasília time), UFC 280 begins with an exclusive broadcast of Combat. O combat.com shows the first two fights live on video and follows the entire card in real time. The “Combat Warm-up” starts at 10:30 am (Brasília time).

UFC 280

22 October 2022 in Abu Dhabi (UAE)

MAIN CARD (3 pm, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs Islam Makhachev

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

PRELIMINARY CARD (11 am, Brasília time):

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov

Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon

Bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg