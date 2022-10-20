Ukraine collects armored vehicles, ammunition and weapons abandoned by Russians – News









A few weeks ago, Ukraine captured armored vehicles, ammunition and weapons abandoned by the Russian army during its withdrawal. Capturing opponents’ items occurs in almost all wars, if weaponry is compatible.

The conflict entered a new phase at the end of August, with two Ukrainian counteroffensives. One of them in the northeast of the country, and another, in the surroundings of Kherson, one of the first cities to be conquered, to the south.











After four months of stagnation on the “front” and violent fighting with few territorial advances, the Ukrainians demanded the reconquest of thousands of square kilometers. And while the Russians themselves have captured rival military material in previous months, the trend has dramatically reversed.

The Kremlin Army doesn’t always pull out correctly. British private intelligence institute Janes cites the Ukrainian capture of Russian tanks, armored vehicles, artillery pieces, troop transport trucks, radar and electronic equipment.







Compatibility





Even though the data cannot be confirmed, Janes numbered the taking of at least 200 vehicles, 70 armored infantry, 40 tanks and 30 artillery pieces.

“Many were captured in the northeast, in the counter-offensive of Kharkiv and Izium”, details a Janes analyst who requested anonymity. The Russians “seem to have considered that they could get away faster in civilian vehicles than in armored ones”.

North of Kherson, AFP was able to count at least 20 tanks, rocket launchers and transport vehicles recently destroyed or damaged. Half a dozen of them, seen earlier in the day, disappeared hours later.

“The fact that the projectiles were left and some of the gunpowder was scattered around so we couldn’t use it shows that they were getting away, and very fast,” says one rescuer, nicknamed “Doc”.











The use of this war material is well organized and displayed. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s Twitter released on Monday (17) images of the trailer of the “latest model of the T-90A”, a tank that remained submerged for three months. “It is high time this tank joined the ranks of the Ukrainian Army,” the ministry tweeted.

Weapons compatibility is a notable advantage. Kiev received many modern Western weapons and ammunition, but its initial equipment is of Soviet origin.

“A destroyed armored vehicle is also important for the parts that were not burned: the engines, the suspensions, the drawbars, all this is valuable. Not even Russia produces these anymore”, points out Pierre Grasses, a historian at the Parisian Sirice laboratory, in an interview with AFP.

The history of war is full of examples of this kind.

“The Germans used a lot of material captured here or there” in World War II, recalls a high-ranking French military officer, who cites the “French tanks that were on the eastern front.”







Russia makes the task easier





In this war, however, Russia makes the task easier for the adversary. They seem to lack the logistics that would allow for the recovery of material damaged in the fighting.

In principle, “the material must be neutralized before being abandoned”, explains the French source. But “the Russian command probably doesn’t provide information to carry out the neutralization, or maybe they don’t have the material to do so”.

“The loss of materiel clearly reduces Russian combat power, and not only the loss of ground, but also has a devastating effect on Russian morale,” indicates Janes.

“Ukrainians joke that they started the Kharkiv offensive with a mechanized brigade and ended it with an armored brigade,” he added.

All this benefits Ukraine’s allies. According to Janes, “this also means that Western intelligence agencies and technicians will be able to assess Russian equipment.”





