Ukraine criticizes Berlusconi for proximity to Putin

Mykhailo Podolyak, top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, took to social media on Thursday to criticize Italian senator and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi for “resuming relations” with Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin.







Berlusconi said he resumed relations with Putin in talks with supporters Photo: AP / Ansa – Brazil

“Any crisis opens the way for true leaders. While Mr Berlusconi is high on Russian vodka in the company of the ‘five friends of Putin’ in Europe, Giorgia Meloni [provável futura premiê] demonstrates the true principles and understanding of global challenges. Everyone chooses their own road,” he wrote in Italian.

Podolyak’s message refers to a closed speech made by the leader of Forza Italia (FI) to a group of deputies of the acronym this week and which was released by the portal “La Presse”.

In the audios, Berlusconi accuses Zelensky of having bombed the Donbass area and made Putin attack the neighboring country and says he resumed relations with the Russian president on account of his birthday, having received 20 bottles of vodka and a “very sweet” letter. “. In addition, he told supporters that the Kremlin chief said he was one of “the five friends” they have in politics.

The speeches hit the formation of the future Italian government, as the FI is one of the three grassroots parties that will appoint Giorgia Meloni as the new Italian prime minister. In addition to the conservatives, the Brothers of Italy (Fdi), which won the September elections, and Matteo Salvini’s Liga, both ultranationalists, are part of the right-wing coalition.

But unlike his two closest allies, Meloni has always publicly condemned Putin’s war in Ukraine – both the attacks and the unilateral annexations – and confirmed continued Italian support for Kiev in messages to Zelensky.

Italy, under the outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi, is one of the main voices within the European Union in defending Ukraine, sending arms and imposing tough sanctions against Moscow. .

