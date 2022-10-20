Ukraine introduces scheduled power blackouts after Russian attacks

US Embassy Kyiv Ukraine – 26.07.2022 Power restriction needed to be imposed after days of missile attacks

Energy authorities in Ukraine said they had to introduce blackouts

and scheduled after losing at least 40% of the country’s power generation capacity. The move had to be taken after Ukrainian territory experienced days of Russian cruise missile and drone attacks.

“Unfortunately, according to new data, about 40% of the total infrastructure and our generating capacities are seriously damaged,” said adviser to Ukraine’s Energy Minister Oleksandr Kharchenko in a televised statement.

At the time, the advisor said that the teams are working to repair the electrical infrastructure that has already been damaged, but that not all of them can be repaired.

“Restoration and repair work is ongoing, but miracles are possible only up to a point. Therefore, we must expect not only emergencies, but also scheduled outages today and tomorrow so as not to overload the network,” he added.

This Wednesday (19), NPC Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company, asked for the “understanding and support” of the population, due to the beginning of consumption restrictions, which, according to the company, had to be introduced after the attacks of missiles.

According to the NPC, the consumption restrictions “can be applied throughout Ukraine from 7 am to 10 pm this Thursday”.

“Outages will be staggered — the duration of the outage is also determined by the regional power utility, but no longer than 4 hours,” he said.

“The enemy, who cannot compete with the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield, has again attacked the civilian energy infrastructure. Therefore, tomorrow we will apply controlled and carefully calculated restrictions to consumers, which we must implement so that the system works in a balanced way.” , added the company.

This Tuesday (18), the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had already said that 30% of

The country’s power stations have been destroyed since October 10



when the Russia

realized bombings

across Ukraine in repudiation of the attack that brought down a section of the bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula to mainland Russia.

According to local authorities, at least three cities have seen new attacks in recent days, which also targeted energy infrastructure on the eve of winter.

“Aim for energy and critical infrastructure. Since October 10, 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country,” said the president of Ukraine. Ukraine

.

