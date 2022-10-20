Ukraine plans to save energy after power grid bombing | World

Ukraine has imposed restrictions on light consumption to try to save electricity after nearly 30% of power plants were destroyed in missile or drone attacks by Russian forces.

The measures were announced this Thursday (20). Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged people, businesses and businesses to save as much as possible on lighting and advertising.

“Even small savings by each family will help to stabilize the country’s energy system,” he said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, has been bombed for months. The metro operator has announced that it will increase the intervals between trains to save electricity.

1 of 1 A camera on the dashboard of a vehicle captured the moment when an explosion hit the city of Dnipro, Ukraine. A camera on the dashboard of a vehicle captured the moment when an explosion hit the city of Dnipro, Ukraine.

After a meeting with energy companies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they are preparing all possible scenarios for winter and working on creating mobile power supply points for critical infrastructure.

To combat the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south and east, Russia last week launched a bombing campaign against infrastructure. According to the Ukrainians and their allies, drones made by Iran have been used for this.

Russia and Iran deny the use of these drones, but the European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Iranian generals and a company accused of supplying these weapons. The United Kingdom adhered to these measures.

Ukraine celebrated the bloc’s quick response. The Russians, on the other hand, accused Western countries of wanting to put pressure on Iran.

Belarus announces joint force

Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine and is an ally of Russia, is increasing its role in the conflict, especially since it announced a joint force with Moscow last week.

The Ukrainian authorities indicated, on the other hand, that they saw an “increasing” risk that Russia would open another front from Belarus.

The country, which is an ally of Moscow, was already serving as a base for Russian troops when the invasion of Ukraine began in late February.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday imposed martial law on the four Ukrainian territories annexed by Russia: Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Thus, Russian authorities can strengthen the power of the military in these areas, impose curfews, limit movement and ban public gatherings.

In one of the annexed areas, Kherson, pro-Russian officials ordered the evacuation of the region in the face of pressure from the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

This Thursday, about 15,000 people were taken to the other bank of the Dnieper River, which skirts the city of Kherson, capital of the region of the same name.

“Believe me, everything will be fine. The Kherson region is now forever free from Nazism,” said Kiril Stremeusov, the pro-Russian ruler who was put to power. He said the Dnipro, Odessa and Mikolaiv regions would be liberated “soon”.

In total, the occupation authorities have planned to evacuate 60,000 civilians from Kherson in the coming days.

For Kiev, it is a “mass deportation” aimed at changing “the ethnic composition of the occupied territory”, in the words of Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s Security and National Defense Council.

Putin visited a training camp for soldiers deployed in the Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow, on Thursday, according to television footage.

The counteroffensive that allowed Ukraine to regain large swaths of territory in the east and south of the country has recently gained strength on its southern flank.

In the areas retaken by Kiev, the residents begin the reconstruction tasks. Many still depend on humanitarian aid to survive.

Also, nothing works,” laments Ivan Zakharchenko, a 70-year-old resident in line for help in Izium, recovered a month ago.

The suffering caused by the war has been recognized by the European Parliament, which on Wednesday awarded this year’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought “to the brave people of Ukraine”.