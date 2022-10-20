Ukraine restricts energy consumption after intense bombing of power plants – News

Ukraine on Thursday imposed restrictions on energy consumption to mitigate the consequences of the destruction of a third of its power plants by Russian bombings.

The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, urged the population, companies and businesses to “save as much as possible” on consumption on lighting and advertising. “Even small savings of each family will help to stabilize the country’s energy system,” he said via social media.

In Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, in the north-east of the country, which has been bombed for months, the metro operator announced that it would increase the intervals between trains to save electricity.

According to Ukrainian authorities, 30% of the country’s power plants were destroyed by missile and drone attacks by Russian forces.

After a meeting with energy companies, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said they are preparing “all possible scenarios for winter” and “working on creating mobile power supply points for critical infrastructure”.

To combat the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south and east, Russia last week launched a bombing campaign against infrastructure, using in some cases, according to Kiev and Western countries, drones made by Iran.





Sanctions for Iranian Drones

Russia and Iran deny the use of these drones, but the European Union (EU) on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Iranian generals and a company accused of supplying these weapons. The United Kingdom adhered to these measures.

“This is our clear response to the Iranian regime, which supplies Russia with drones used to murder innocent Ukrainian citizens,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

Ukraine celebrated the bloc’s “fast” response. Moscow, on the other hand, accused Western countries of wanting to “pressure” Iran.

Belarus, which borders Ukraine and is an ally of Russia, is increasing the country’s role in the conflict, especially since it announced a joint force with Moscow last week.

The Ukrainian authorities indicated, on the other hand, that they saw an “increasing” risk that Russia would open another front from Belarus.

The country, which is an ally of Moscow, was already serving as a base for Russian troops when the invasion of Ukraine began in late February.





“Mass Deportation”

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday imposed martial law in the four Ukrainian territories annexed by Russia: Donetsk and Lugansk, in the east of the country, and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, in the south.

Thus, Russian authorities can strengthen the power of the military in these areas, impose curfews, limit movement and ban public gatherings.

In one of the annexed areas, Kherson, pro-Russian officials ordered the evacuation of the region in the face of pressure from the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

This Thursday, about 15,000 people were evacuated to the other bank of the Dnieper River, which skirts the city of Kherson, capital of the region of the same name.

“Believe me, everything will be fine. The Kherson region is now forever freed from Nazism,” pro-Russian official Kiril Stremeusov said on Telegram, assuring that the Dnipro, Odessa and Mikolaiv regions would be liberated “in soon”.

In total, the occupation authorities planned to evacuate 60,000 civilians from Kherson in the coming days.

For Kiev, it is a “mass deportation” aimed at changing “the ethnic composition of the occupied territory”, in the words of Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s Security and National Defense Council.





Putin visited a training camp for soldiers deployed in the Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow, on Thursday, according to television footage.





“Nothing works”



The counteroffensive that allowed Ukraine to regain large swaths of territory in the east and south of the country has recently gained strength on its southern flank.

In the areas retaken by Kiev, the residents begin the reconstruction tasks. Many still depend on humanitarian aid to survive.

Also, nothing works,” laments Ivan Zakharchenko, a 70-year-old resident in line for help in Izium, recovered a month ago.

The suffering caused by the war has been recognized by the European Parliament, which on Wednesday awarded this year’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought “to the brave people of Ukraine”.



