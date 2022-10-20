‘Umma’: Horror with Sandra Oh gets a direct premiere date on HBO Max

The supernatural terror’umma‘, starring Sandra Oh (‘Killing Eve’), finally got a release date in Brazil.

The film premieres here directly on HBO Max on October 7th.

At the Rotten Tomatoesthe production was only bitter 24% approval of the experts, with note 4.90/10 based on 21 reviews until the moment. Internet users also seem not to have liked the work, compiling only 56% approval.

“An unsuccessful, if occasionally interesting, debut from writer-director Iris K. Shin” – RogerEbert.com.

“‘Umma’ demonstrates that horror remains a practical space to tackle heavier issues.” – Los Angeles Times.

“Harmless, shallow and monotonous” – NYC Movie Guru.

“‘Umma’ it’s not scary; the trauma behind it is” – IGN Movies.

“I am very surprised to admit that the film would work better as a drama than a horror film” – Pajiba.

Sandra Oh (‘Killing Eve’) stars in the production.

Directed by Iris K. Shimthe feature is produced by Sam Raimi (‘Death of the Devil’).

“Umma, which is a Korean word for ‘mother,’ follows Amanda (Oh) and her daughter living a quiet life on an American farm, but when her mother’s ashes arrive from Korea, Amanda begins to be haunted by the fear of getting lost. become your own mother.”

The cast still has Fivel Stewart, Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee and Tom Yi.

