UN Council meets after drone strikes in Ukraine

The European Union (EU) was preparing sanctions against Iran, accused of providing Russia with armed drones in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, while the UN Security Council met this Wednesday behind closed doors to discuss the matter.

The United States, France and the United Kingdom – permanent members of the Security Council – requested the session to express alarm over the drone shipments, which Western officials say violate a UN resolution, although Russia has veto power to block an eventual request. of new sanctions.

Ukraine has denounced Russian attacks with Iranian drones and advances its intention to sever ties with Tehran. Iran and Russia deny the use of drones and Tehran says it wants dialogue with Ukraine. The European Union, however, said today that it has confirmed that Iran has provided Russia with drones.

In Brussels, the spokeswoman for European diplomacy, Nabila Massrali, announced on Wednesday that she had gathered “sufficient evidence” showing that the drones used by Russia against Ukraine were provided by Iran, and said that the bloc was preparing sanctions and “a clear, fast and firm answer”.

A list to which AFP had access indicates that the bloc is planning sanctions against three senior military officials, including General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, chief of personnel of Iran’s armed forces. The punitive measures would also affect drone maker Shahed Aviation Industries, an aerospace company linked to Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard.

Those sanctions are expected to be passed this Thursday, ahead of an EU summit in Brussels. The Ukrainian army said today that it had shot down more than 220 Iranian-made drones in just over a month.

According to the United States, the Security Council will hear from an expert on the transfer of drones. “We will convey these grave concerns about Russia’s acquisition of unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran, in clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” said US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

Western officials say Iranian drones are evidence that Russia, historically one of the world’s biggest arms exporters, has seen its arsenal greatly diminished by battlefield losses.

The ban on the resolution on the sale of conventional weapons from Iran expired in 2020, despite repeated attempts by the US administration of then-Republican President Donald Trump to keep it in place.

However, the resolution still prohibits, until October 2023, any transfer that could benefit Iran’s nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, unless there is permission from the Security Council.

The alleged arms transfers come as Iran faces mounting pressure to crack down on the most widespread protests in years over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, held by Iranian “morals police”.

The United States has released intelligence that Iranian drones have frequently failed and Russia has also turned to North Korea. According to reports, China has denied requests for arms shipments.

No decision is expected after today’s Security Council meeting.

© Agence France-Presse