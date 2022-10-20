understand the anonymous allegations about the couple



Understand the allegations made against Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Photo: Photos: Publicity / todoteen

This Monday (17), the nanny for the children of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis gave the talk when exposing the director’s relationship with Harry Styles. In an interview lasting almost 20 minutes, the former employee of the couple revealed alleged details about the divorce between Olivia and Jason, as well as the beginning of the relationship between the filmmaker and the singer.

With alleged prints of conversations made with the comedian, the nanny, who did not reveal her identity, said that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles began seeing each other even before the director’s divorce. According to her, Wilde would only end the relationship with Jason Sudeikis in November – two months after meeting the singer of ‘As It Was’.

Olivia Wilde’s Outings with Harry Styles

“On the morning of Monday, November 9, when I came back from a weekend off, Sudeikis was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn’t know what had happened,” the nanny recalled. “After I got the kids ready, Jason went upstairs and was having a coffee. He was crying and he was messed up, saying, ‘She left us. She left us,'” he added.

In addition, the ‘Ted Lasso’ star would have learned about Olivia’s relationship with Harry through notifications from the actress’s Apple Watch. According to her, in her move, the filmmaker would have forgotten her watch in the house.

In another situation, the nanny stated that Sudeikis even lay down in front of the director’s car. That way, she would be late and not go after Harry Styles. Incidentally, on that occasion, Olivia Wilde would have prepared a salad for the singer, using her “special sauce”.

Finally, it is worth remembering that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis spoke about the accusations made by the nanny in relation to the divorce and beginning of a relationship with Harry Styles. In a statement, the two called the nanny’s allegations “false and indecent”. In addition, the interview with the couple’s former employee was taken off the air by the Daily Mail portal.