Understand the fall of Prime Minister Liz Truss

Liz Truss, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, resigned today as prime minister, being the leader with the fastest passage through Downing Street, the seat of government. She has resigned after a 45-day stint as prime minister, but will remain in office until her replacement takes over.

Yesterday, the UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, presented her resignation and criticized the way the government has been led. It was the second exchange of ministers in Truss’ brief government. The first was Finance, Kwasi Kwarteng, who was fired last week after leading a controversial economic plan.

Understand the crisis that led to the fall of Truss:

Plan failed and pressured prime minister. Truss won the race to replace Boris Johnson with a platform of big tax cuts to spur growth. She also promised to spend billions on subsidies to energy bills, which have risen by more than 300% in the last two years. The country, like others, is facing the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the effects of the pandemic.

But the absence of any details on how the cuts would be financed sent markets into a meltdown.

The pound also fell and the cost of public debt soared, raising interest rates on loans to households and businesses. The Bank of England had to step in to prevent the situation from escalating into a financial crisis, with a massive program to buy long-term debt.

Last week, the new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, reversed all the changes announced by the prime minister, deepening the crisis in the government, but signaling “peace” to the financial market.

Among the key decisions is that helping families pay energy bills will be limited to six months, instead of the two years promised by Truss and the former minister.

Hunt would detail, on October 31, how the Executive intended to reduce indebtedness in the medium term, another opportunity to calm the markets and try to recover the economic direction.

Allies demanded Liz Truss’ resignation. Conservative Party members critical of Truss called for the prime minister to step down. Now, with the resignation, she will remain in the post until the election of a successor. For this, it will be necessary to organize a new internal process of the Conservative Party, less than two months after the previous one was concluded.

The party can avoid further long fratricidal battles, however, if it rallies around a successor elected by consensus. Theresa May, for example, succeeded David Cameron in 2016 — after the Brexit referendum — after all her opponents withdrew.

Prior to today’s resignation announcement, however, Truss showed no signs of stepping down.

“I’m here because I was elected to work for this country,” she said. “And that’s what I’m determined to do,” she declared at a legislative session.

A new vote of no confidence? Current British Conservative Party rules protect any new leader from an internal vote of no confidence in the first 12 months of his or her term.

This process is the same process that Boris Johnson went through after the scandals for his participation in parties during the lockdown. Boris was saved, but the exposure of the process contributed to the deterioration of his image with the British.

After the 12 months, 15% of the 357 Conservative MPs — that is, 54 — must send a letter to trigger this vote.

However, the powerful 1922 Committee, responsible for the internal organization of the Conservative parliamentary bench, has the ability to change the rules. It remains to be seen what the threshold would be to trigger a motion of censure.

In the event of defeat, Truss—if she remained in office—would immediately lose leadership of the party, but would remain prime minister until a successor was elected.

Labor gains ground, and dissolution of Parliament could affect Conservatives. In the British parliamentary system, MPs can also vote against the budget provided by the prime minister.

In this case, the head of government is expected to resign, or ask the monarch, King Charles III, to dissolve Parliament, a synonym for legislative elections.

In the polls, the Labor opposition is at its best in decades. Some polls predict that the Conservatives would lose hundreds of seats.

Thus, it seems unlikely that enough conservative deputies will join the opposition to hold elections that are likely to be disastrous for the party, which has been in power for 12 years.

Internet joke. The prognoses were not good and Truss tried to balance as best she could. His permanence became the subject of memes and jokes on the internet.

A tabloid was already comparing its shelf life in power with that of a lettuce plant bought at the corner supermarket. In a live broadcast, they ask: who will survive for 10 days? The lettuce plant or Liz Truss? The live was supposed to end on Sunday. The prime minister has fallen before.

Daily Star tabloid makes “competition” for survival: will Liz Truss be able to hold the post of prime minister longer than a lettuce exposed for 10 days? Image: Reproduction

*With information from Reuters, AFP and RFI