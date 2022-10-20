Unknowingly, little girl handles one of the most venomous snakes in the world – News

An unsuspecting 11-year-old girl recorded the moment she was handling an oriental brown (Pseudonaja textiles), a snake considered by experts to be one of the most venomous in the world. The chilling record was captured while hiking on a trail outside Melbourne, Australia.

The recording was eventually shared on Facebook by a professional snake catcher. According to him, the contents were sent by the girl's grandfather, who wanted to know the species of the reptile in question.





“This is an extremely dangerous eastern brown snake,” the catcher explained in the post. “The girl in the video is very lucky not to have been bitten and her parents should probably buy a lottery ticket.”

The expert adds that these animals are often quite skittish, as well as "accounting for the majority of snakebite deaths in Australia". As mentioned in previous articles on HOUR 7a sting can paralyze the victim in less than five minutes.





He also took advantage of the publication to issue a warning: "Remind your children and grandchildren not to interfere and interact with any wildlife unless trained to do so. This little girl could have actually died from being bitten."



In addition, the catcher points out that interference of this type in Australia is not only dangerous, but also "illegal" – since local snakes are protected by specific legislation.





The video attracted a crowd of onlookers, who were astonished that the girl had emerged unscathed from the situation.

"Wow! Since she wasn't bitten, the oriental brown didn't look the least bit perturbed," remarked one commenter. "This action was totally negligent of the adults involved and the child is incredibly lucky to live to tell the tale," pointed out another. "Leave the snakes alone and don't go near them. If you need to remove one, call a professional catcher," he advised.



