Vasco wants to reinforce its brand on the national and international scene

Vasco hired Caetano Marcelino to be part of the SAF (Soccer Anonymous Football Society) summit. The new commercial director of Clube da Colina has held the same role at Flamengo from 2019 until now. The idea is to strengthen the brand on the national and international scene.

Marcelino was one of those responsible for Rubro-Negro’s internationalization strategy and for the club’s growth on social networks and with media partners.

In addition, he worked at AEG Brasil in the Maracanã complex between 2013 and 2016, participated in events such as the 2014 World Cup, the 2016 Olympics and major international shows.

He also participated in RJX, the sports arm of the group led by Eike Batista.

Another employee hired by Vasco is Luann Macedo, who will work in the company’s Human Resources department. He has on his resume stints in HR at CBF and at the Ernst & Young agency.

Since 777 Partners bought SAF, Luiz Mello (CEO), Paulo Bracks (Football Director), Lúcio Barbosa (CFO), Gisele Cabrera (Legal Director) and Felippe Costa (Communications Director) have been hired.

In the fight for access to Serie A, Vasco has 56 points and follows in 4th in the Serie B table, while Sport is 5th in the table, with 53.

Vasco’s next games