Vasco will have important reinforcements and embezzlement for the next game in Serie B

For the match against Criciúma, in São Januário, the Vasco counts on the returns of Léo Matos and Bruno Tubarão. On the other hand, Raniel and Luiz Henrique are out. Both were expelled in draw with Sport and still will be judged by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).

The return of the right-back is essential for the team. Since taking ownership of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, the player has been an important part, scoring goals and providing assists. Even the team missed the veteran last Sunday.

Defender Miranda was the substitute and returned to play after a year. In the second half, the player gave way to Figueiredo, who took the position. It is worth remembering that the attacker had already played on the side in the turn over Operário.

Another reinforcement of Cruz-Maltino is the return of Bruno Tubarão. In this final stretch, shirt 27 has been used by coach Jorginho. It was from their feet that the first cross-Maltino goal came from Ponta Grossa.

On the other hand, Raniel and Luiz Henrique run the risk of not playing more this season. It is certain that they are already out of the matches against Criciúma and Sampaio Corrêa, considering that they were preventively suspended by the STJD for 30 days. However, the penalty is limited to two games. The athletes will still be judged and, if it is the understanding of the Court to increase the punishment, both may not play anymore this year.

Vasco depends on you and now he can only think about winning. Five more points guarantee the long-awaited access. For this, Cruz-Maltino returns to play at home, where they are undefeated in the Brazilian Championship Series B. Tickets for the match against Criciúma are already sold out.

