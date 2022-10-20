Video: Explosions on Nord Stream destroyed at least 50 meters of pipeline

A video made by a Norwegian robotics company and published by the newspaper Expressen, Sweden, this Tuesday, 18, showed that the explosions that hit the gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 caused a hole at least 50 meters long.

According to the Danish police, which opened an investigation to investigate the case together with Sweden and Germany, the “powerful explosions” opened four holes in the pipes that transport gas from Russia to Germany.

Nord Stream pipelines that have been severely damaged by explosions are likely to require a major repair effort. Videos published by Sweden’s Expressen newspaper today showed that at least 50 meters of Nord Stream 1 had been destroyed. pic.twitter.com/O6AJ4i0MVC — geopol.pt (@GeopolPt) October 18, 2022

+ Mysterious leak hits main gas line from Russia to Europe

In partnership with the Swedish newspaper, Blueye Robotics used a submersible drone to film the twisted and bent metal from the pipe of the Nord Stream, which lies 80 meters below the sea surface. According to the company, parts of the pipeline are missing or buried under the sea.

“It’s just extreme force that can bend metal this thick the way we’re seeing it,” operator Trond Larsen told Expressen.

According to Danish investigators, inspections confirmed that there was extensive damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

Continues after advertising

+ Sweden concludes that ‘blasts’ caused damage to Nord Stream pipelines

It is not yet known, however, who or what caused the damage and the possibility of sabotage has not been ruled out. Since the September 26 incident, the Kremlin has accused Western investigators of trying to blame Russia for the damage. According to Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on Tuesday, there is an “elementary logic” that points out that there is no interest on the part of the Russians to damage the pipeline.

Western leaders, however, did not go so far as to bring a direct indictment against the government of Vladimir Putin, but the European Union has already accused Russia of using its gas supplies as a weapon against European countries for its support of Ukraine.

+ NATO will have ‘determined response’ after ‘sabotage’ on Nord Stream pipelines

When investigations began, the Kremlin demanded to be included in any review process on the grounds that the explosions took place in international waters, but the request was denied by the governments of Denmark and Sweden.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline has not carried gas since August, when it was closed for maintenance. About 1,200 kilometers long, it crosses the Baltic Sea carrying gas from the Russian coast near St Petersburg to northeastern Germany.

+ Video shows gas bubbles rising from leaks in Nord Stream pipeline

Nord Stream 2 was still awaiting release for use when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Continues after advertising





