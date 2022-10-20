Viola’s Adventures in Hollywood’s Africa

“Viola Davis in sub-Saharan tribal robes, armed with a spear and dagger and with an insatiable thirst to ‘kill’ settlers”, said in this way, the film is automatically sold to me, I thought after the first images released in this “The Woman King”, promised epic about African warriors from the same director of “Love & Basketball” [Gina Prince-Bythewood] … and “old guard” for aficionados in “Netflix & chill”.

It could be my solace after the failed television reading of “Njinga, the Queen of Angola” of Portuguese Sergio Graciano, could but was not fulfilled, the wish still remains here. The project itself could opt for two possible paths; embracing him with no commitments next to him”camp” or the subversion of the genre show, despite that he preferred a third way, imprinting himself in the condensation of all the Hollywood “rodriguinhos”, with subplots and telenovela tricks reproducing the umpteenth evasions on the other side of the ocean. THE Africa that this team has brought us is pure hygiene yankee, I even say ‘colonized’, approaching mainland monarchies in the light of fashionable medievalism. It’s an undercover and anorexic”War of Thrones”, where not even Viola Daviswhich would be the figure high in all this scenario, manages to show interest in the “hole you got into”. Worse than a disastrous film, it is an incompetent and procrastinator in what would be its expectations and goals.

In addition to an overly modernized and uncritical view, here comes a poor Portuguese spoken in supposed colonizing reproductions, further strengthening the idea that Hollywood is being ‘sprinkled’ for cultural, linguistic and historical diversities (their Africa and yours Europe, and so on, a homogeneous mass that brings together the same stereotypes, commonplaces and narrative resolutions taught to exhaustion). In other words, it is Hollywood made by and for them.